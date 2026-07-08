Pride Isn’t A Tourist Attraction, And We Can’t Take It For Granted

Do you remember your first Pride event? For so many of us, it’s where we first find community.

Pride events are places of visibility, learning, connection and belonging. They bring people together, celebrate our diversity, and remind us that we are not alone. For young people, and for those living in regional and rural communities, those opportunities can be rare and life-changing.

We can’t take Pride events for granted. They’re under threat across the state, and many have been cancelled because of unreliable funding and threats by far right extremists. The Wagga Mardi Gras is one such casualty, with the withdrawal of corporate sponsorship leaving a regional community with no 2026 event. I was at the Pride short film night in Albury two years ago when we were intimidated by a group of masked neo-Nazis parading hateful and homophobic views. That’s a risk not many organisers are ready to take on.

Too many events by and for our communities are reliant on piecemeal fundraising, sponsorship and short-term grants that make them vulnerable and uncertain from year to year.

Even the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the biggest and brightest LGBTQIA+ event in Australia receives its public funding from Destination NSW – the NSW government department that promotes tourism.

There is no ongoing, dedicated funding stream for LGBTQIA+ events in NSW that recognises their value for connection, visibility and well-being.

Mardi Gras undoubtedly delivers economic benefits for Sydney. But first and foremost, it exists for community. It grew from a protest movement demanding dignity, equality and liberation.

The Victorian Government has recognised this community value by establishing a Pride Events and Festivals Fund with dedicated ongoing funding. This is the kind of certainty and support that Pride events in NSW need and deserve.

As our communities, and particularly trans and gender diverse people, come under organised and sustained attack, Pride events aren’t just a tourist attraction. They’re a lifeline.

The NSW government can make sure they continue, and expand to communities that need them the most, by providing secure and ongoing support for the events that help our communities connect, celebrate and thrive.

Dr Amanda Cohn is a bisexual cis woman and former GP based in Albury-Wodonga, and the Greens spokesperson for LGBTQIA+ in the NSW Parliament.