“Appalled”: Alex Greenwich Explains Why He & Clover Moore Complained To LECC About Oxford St Police Conduct

Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich has shared with Star Observer why he and Lord Mayor Clover Moore “knew they had to act immediately” and contact the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) about police conduct on Oxford Street during Pride Month, saying neither office had received so many complaints of this nature in more than a decade.

Greenwich and Moore have now formally written to the police watchdog, requesting a review of drug detection operations in Sydney’s inner city after multiple reports of police and drug dog activity around Oxford Street venues during Pride Month.

The move follows widespread community concern over police entering venues including Universal Sydney, Kinselas and Palms, with witnesses describing the operations as intimidating and disruptive.

Speaking to Star Observer, Greenwich said the decision to contact the LECC came complaints from LGBTQIA+ people began “pouring in” to his office and the Lord Mayor’s office.

“When the volume of complaints started pouring in, the Lord Mayor and I knew we had to act immediately,” Greenwich told this masthead.

“The LGBTIQA+ community has historical reservations toward the police, so it was vital that we write to the LECC to ask it to review drug detection operations in inner-city areas currently patronised during Pride Month.

“Pride Month is a celebratory occasion- where three years ago we had 50,000 people marching across the iconic Harbour Bridge for World Pride. It’s important that we maintain a positive relationship between the LGBTIQA+ community and the police so that people can feel safe to report crimes against them, including hate crimes, and continue being able to go out and have fun in the heartland of Darlinghurst.”

Greenwich and Moore say complaints were unprecedented

In their letter to LECC Chief Commissioner Peter Johnson SC, sighted by this masthead, Greenwich and Moore said they wanted police drug detection operations in inner-city LGBTQIA+ nightlife precincts reviewed following what they described as a “massive police raid” on Oxford Street and surrounding venues during Pride Month. They argued the operation had left members of the community “traumatised”, eroded trust in police and undermined drug harm minimisation efforts.

“We have been inundated with reports from constituents who were out in the precinct on Saturday night, many celebrating Pride Month, when large groups of between six and 12 officers with drug detection dogs descended on the precinct, saturating venues and intimidating people trying to enjoy their night,” the letter states.

The pair said neither office had received so many complaints about police conduct in more than a decade. According to the letter, reports came from patrons attending venues including Universal Sydney, Kinselas and Palms, who described police as “aggressive, intimidating, disrespectful and unprofessional”.

Greenwich and Moore said constituents reported officers pushing and shoving patrons, directing bright flashlights into people’s faces and conducting searches in full public view. Some patrons allegedly felt humiliated by the experience, while one person was reportedly so distressedthey could not stop crying and left the venue.

The letter also claims officers repeatedly circled patrons at tables with drug detection dogs and that several searches failed to uncover any drugs. Police have stated that of 93 people searched, there were 42 drug detections, and one 20-year-old man will face court next month.

“While police say that the raid was aimed at finding drug suppliers, the evidence shows that police searched and targeted people they believed used but did not sell drugs,” reads Greenwich and Moore’s letter. “Many searched were not found to have any drugs and those who were, likely received a possession or diversion notice.”

Among those who say they were caught up in the operation was Sydney drag performer Victoria Mami, who was working on the door at Universal that night. Mami told Sydney Morning Herald that a drug detection dog indicated her for a search, but the police searched her in public and in view of club patrons. The search required her to remove her shoes, belt and articles of clothing from her outfit. No drugs were located during the search.

The letter to the LECC reflects this, saying, “One person reports that they were searched only after an officer directed a sniffer dog to “sit” near them. Drugs were not found in any of the searches reported to us. Many tell us that officers circled patrons at tables multiple times hoping the dog would sit to facilitate a search.

Greenwich and Moore also alleged in their letter some people were told by police to “fuck off” or “if you don’t like it, move to Melbourne”, and other reported police aggressively ordered them to move out of the way including “are you

going to fucking move”. Others were questioned about routine activities such as using venue bathrooms.

CCTV footage from Universal raised concerns

Greenwich said he had personally reviewed security footage from Universal Sydney.

“I (the member for Sydney) have seen the CCTV footage from Universal and am appalled by the police conduct,” the letter states.

“At Universal, dozens of officers stormed a packed crowd trying to watch a drag show, including an officer who entered the performance space and refused to leave. There is footage of humiliating searches in front of crowds.”

The letter also raises concerns about police interactions with members of Dykes on Bikes following an event at Qtopia Sydney the next day. Greenwich and Moore wrote that riders reported being stopped and questioned one by one as they left the venue.

They further claimed some hospitality workers and patrons had been reluctant to lodge formal complaints directly because they feared repercussions for their privacy, employment or immigration status, which ”

Greenwich and Moore said they were concerned the operation could undo years of work rebuilding trust between police and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We have worked over many years to build strong relationships between police and the LGBTIQA+ community so that people can feel safe to report crimes against them including hate crimes and we worry that Saturday night’s raid has undermined all that work,” they wrote.

The pair concluded by arguing there had been “no riot or crimewave” that warranted such a large-scale operation and called on the LECC to investigate the conduct of officers involved and recommend changes to prevent what they described as “aggressive, intimidating and unprofessional policing” in Sydney’s nightlife precincts.

The LECC has the power to investigate police conduct and oversee complaints relating to NSW law enforcement agencies. Its review, if undertaken, would examine concerns raised about the Oxford Street operation and whether any broader reforms are required.