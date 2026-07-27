Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Killed By Police, & Sydney’s Queer Community Responds

The suspect implicated in Saturday night’s deadly Berlin Pride attack has been fatally shot by police. In a confrontation that took place at around 6pm on Sunday (CEST) in the Berlin suburb of Spandau, police allege firing at least one shot at the man after he ran toward the officers wielding a sharp object.

The 21-year-old, German-born citizen Abdul Ballout, was tracked by police for his suspected involvement in Saturday’s attack. Witnesses of the attack described seeing a minivan ramming into pedestrians before colliding with a tree. Thereafter, the driver, who police suspect was Ballout, reportedly commenced a “stabbing spree”.

The attack, which killed one person and injured 29 others, has been dubbed an act of Islamic extremist terrorism. Just last year, Ballout was arrested in Lebanon for the incitement of religious and sectarian conflict.

Alexander Dobrindt, Germany’s Federal Minister of the Interior, spoke on Ballout’s history of radicalisation.

“We are dealing ​here with ‌a suspected ‌perpetrator, who had previously drawn attention ‌to himself through a high volume of criminal offences, radicalisation and affiliation with the Islamist scene,” Dobrindt told reporters. According to a statement made by Berlin public prosecutor’s office, such affiliations include travelling to Lebanon in May of 2025 with the intention of joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

LGBTQ+ Community and Sydney MP Respond

As authorities continue piecing together Ballout’s history, German’s parliamentary flags fly at half-mast, and LGBTQ+ people around the world are responding. In a media release yesterday, Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich addressed the events of Saturday.

“Sending love and solidarity to everyone affected by the attack at Berlin Pride,” Greenwich said, “including anyone from Sydney who was at the event. Pride is about celebrating who we are and our shared hope for a fairer, more free future. No one should fear violence for simply being themselves.

“This is also a reminder to Australian politicians that anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has real-world consequences. Words matter.”