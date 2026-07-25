Pride Flag At ChiChiz, Canberra’s Only LGBTQIA+ Bar, Repeatedly Torn Down

ChiChiz, the only gay bar in Canberra, has been targeted by vandals once again.

The venue shared footage on their Instagram account this week of a man tearing their pride flag down from outside the venue.

This is the third time it has happened and the venue owners are vowing to keep putting the flag back up

ChiChiz pride flag torn down

Since the closure of Cube nightclub in Canberra Chi Chiz bar now stands as the only LGBTQIA+ venue in the city.

Situated in the heart of Canberra, the bustling venue provides a range of weekly entertainment including trivia, karaoke, drag performances and even line dancing.

“ChiChiz is a proudly queer-owned Canberra bar built for connection, celebration, and community” they say on their website.

“We’re a safe, inclusive space where friends meet, chosen families grow, and every night feels like a little moment of magic. Whether you’re here for a drink, a show, or to dance, ChiChiz is where Canberra comes to feel at home.

However, this safe and welcoming venue has now been the subject of unwanted attention at least three times with the flag they proudly outside being torn down.

“It’s not the same person” venue owner Oliver Mclean told The Star Observer.

“The first were young girls, maybe not hate-related. The second were young guys, definitely bigots, and [we were] taped by one of them.”

This time the owners captured footage of a man approaching the venue after hours; he is seen grabbing the flag, tearing it off the wall before storming off with it.

“After the third time, we are shaming. Maybe we should put up a plaque,” they wrote alongside the footage on Instagram “Imagine being this mad at fabric.”

Oliver and his staff aren’t going to let this continue to happen, with plans for an alternative in the works “We now have a projector on the footpath, or will put the flag above the door” he said.

It’s frustrating for Oliver, but he’s determined to not back down.

“I’m just pissed off and thought no, I’m not letting these people get away with this homophobia, me and my partner came from New York and we are not taking this laying down.”

Anyone with information can contact Crimtestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

In the meantime if you live in or are visiting Canberra you can head long and support the venue, check out all their upcoming events and information on their website here.