Gold Coast Pride Month Launches With A Colourful Pride Walk

Gold Coast Pride celebrations have officially kicked off this weekend with a colourful Pride Walk along the beach.

The group turned out, adorned in their rainbow best for the walk in the winter sun.

It was just one of many events planned for Pride month on the Gold Coast this June.

Gold Coast Pride month has officially launched

After officially launching the 2026 Pride Month calendar this week the Gold Coast Pride Collective have kick started celebrations.

On Saturday the group and local community members gathered at Kurrawa Park in the morning sun where they walked together under a sea of Rainbows to the Broadbeach Surf Life Saving club and back.

The walk signalled the start of pride month celebrations which are set to take place all month long with over twenty different events on offer.

Following the pride walk the official day of celebrations continued at Hairy Mary’s, the only LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast.

The venue hosted a relaxed market day in the afternoon with stall holders, live music and a sausage sizzle raising money for the Gold Coast Pride Collective, before continuing into a night celebrations with the community.

The iconic venue is hosting several events across the month including the month long art show, an all male review, a sapphic party, the official Fair Day after after party and more.

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Other events across the month include Love On The Goldy at HOTA, Bebe’s Big Bash, the monthly Trans and Non-binary picnic as well as an evening with Carlotta, and much much more.

Friday the 26th of June will see the Gold Coast Pride Collective host an evening with the ionic, original Les Girl and trans icon, Carlotta. They will screen the film based on her life, followed by an intimate Q & A session with the star, hosted by DJ Beksis.

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The following day from 11am crowds will March across the green bridge and over to HOTA where they will be treated to a full day of live entertainment, music, market stalls and more.

Following the official Fair Day celebrations will be the official closing party, taking place at one of the Gold Coast’s most iconic venues.

For the first time ever the Q1 building will feature a rainbow take over as they host the incredible after party at Sky Point, presented by Hairy Mairy’s. At 230 metres above the venue will transform into an incredible celebration of community spirit. Guests will be treated to 4 hours of food and beverages included in their ticket price, plus a fabulous nigh of entertainment that is not to be missed! Following the party Hairy Mary’s will host the official after after party for those ready to keep on celebrating.

For more information head to gcpridecollective.com

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Michael James is the current president of the Gold Coast Pride Collective, he is also employed part time as a journalist for the Star Observer and is the author of this article.