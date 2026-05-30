Pornhub Awards 2026: Girthmasterr & Drake Von Get Top Gong For Their Dongs
Controversial gay porn star Drake Von and popular Australian content maker Girthmasterr have won big at the 8th annual Pornhub awards this week.
The pair were part of a long list of popular adult performers who walked away with trophies on the night.
Including a large number of queer performers who were also recognised by their fans from around the world.
Drake Von And Girthmasterr take home top gong for their dongs
This week saw the announcement of the 8th annual Pornhub awards, which recognised performers across multiple genres from across the world.
The winners feature plenty of familiar faces, including the controversial porn star Drake Von and viral Aussie sensation Girthmasterr.
While some awards ceremonies come down to judges and public votes, the Pornhub awards were instead determined purely on content being consumed by the public, with winners determined by the number of views and searches the performers received.
While he might not be queer, Aussie Onlyfans star Girthmasterr is certainly a favourite with our readers after he went viral in 2024 during a street interview revealing his income and diverting eager fans to find his online profile. After finding out just what made Girthmasterr so special the Brisbane performers fans have made him an international sensation, seeing him sign up with major brands and launching a global career. It’s no surprise he took out the award for Favourite Male Performer at the awards.
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Another big name catching the worlds attention was Drake Von who took out the award for Top Twink Performer. Drake has managed to consistently keep his name in the spotlight. After originally performing with his twin brother as The Baconator Twins, Drake branched off to work on his own following their public feud. He has remained in the headlines in the last twelve months after announcing his plans for a 1 top, 1000 bottoms porn challenge to rival Bonnie Blue and most recently appeared in the reality series Ultimate Boys Trip. He also took home two awards at the GayVN awards in 2025.
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Another significant win for the evening was Samuel Hodecker who took home Favourite Gay Model, making a historic moment for the performer. Taking to Instagram he shared with fans that he is the first Brazilian to ever win the Favorite Gay Model category at the Pornhub Awards.
“Being recognized by the biggest adult platform in the world would already be something huge, but becoming the first Brazilian to win this category makes this moment even more historic. It is not only a personal achievement, it is a milestone” he wrote.
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The Pornhub Awards also recognised a number of other LGBTQIA+ performers and channels with eleven awards recognising gay, lesbian and trans peformers including Zilv Gudel, Abigaiil Morris, Malik Delgaty and more. The full list of winners is available online with the queer winners listed below.
Favourite Gay Channel
Men.com
Favorite Gay Model
Samuel Hodecker
Favorite Trans Model
Vanniall
Top Lesbian Performer
Abigaiil Morris
Top Twink Performer
Drake Von
Top Daddy Performer
Zilv Gudel
Most Popular Gay Channel
Latin Leche
Most Popular Trans Chanel
Transfixed
Most Popular Gay Performer
Malik Delgaty
Most Popular Trans Femme Performer
Eva Maxim
Most Popular Trans Masc Performer
Noah Way
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