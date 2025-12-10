Pornhub Reveals Its Most Popular Gay Porn Content Of The Year

Forget your Spotify Wrapped, drop your YouTube Rewinds, and even forsake your Grindr Unwrapped– Pornhub’s Year In Review is here to dethrone them all, getting in all the nooks and crannies of the world’s search history.

It’s a pretty lengthy document this year, covering everything the top searches and stars, both gay and straight, and digging into things like age demographics, how long people watched for, and where they watched.

On PornhubGay, “femboy” was the top search, moving up three places in the rankings and dethroning “twink”, which had been the winner for years now. “Anime” and “pinoy”, which had respectively been 2nd and 3rd, were both knocked down a level, and “furry” managed to sneak up one place to rank fifth.

However, “twink” retained its seat in the most viewed gay category, followed by “big dick” rising (ahem) three places, and “bareback” dropping to third.

Despite 2025 being a pretty solid year of excellent daddy content, the category dropped two places out of the top five, leaving “Black” and “group” to round out the best of the best

“Straight” took a massive hit this year, falling nine whole spots in the search terms to number 15, and “straight guys” dropping four spots to the 7th most popular gay category.

It’s important to note that there’s a pretty big demographic missing from PornhubGay, as it really only caters to the gay male gaze (rude and boring), but there’s no denying Pornhub has sufficient, though possibly warped, lesbian representation, with “lesbian” remaining the site’s Most Viewed Video Category, followed closely by “transgender”- though the phenomena certainly isn’t baggage-free.

You wanna be on top?

Of course, Pornhub would be nowhere without its content creators.

Through 2025, Tyler Wu came out on top (oo-er) as the most watched PornhubGay performer for the first time ever, after claiming the second spot last year.

Although clearly making content for the gay male market, Wu was the top porn start searched by women in comparison to men, with a whopping 915 per cent difference between the two.

Even through he lost his spot at number 1, Malik Delgaty was still incredibly popular, coming in second place this year.

However it was Sandro Jenner at number three really made an impact, with the self-described “sissy boy” seeing an astronomical rise in popularity, after not making it into the top 20 stars for 2024. This is most likely due to the incredible boost in femboy demand, with the term becoming the year’s most searched, and making it into the site’s top 10 searches for the first time ever.