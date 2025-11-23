Gay Porn Twins Drake Von and Silas Brooks Competing For 1000 Bottoms Record

Gay porn star twins Drake Von and Silas Brooks have reignited their ongoing feud as they now compete for a new porn record.

Silas Brooks has announced his intention to compete for his own porn record, following in the steps of his twin brother.

It seems both will now be competing for a “1 top vs 1000 bottoms” record in one day.

Gay Porn Twins At War

Drake Von and Silas Brooks have both now announced their plans for a porn record as their ongoing spat continues.

Earlier this year gay porn star Drake Von announced he would be attempting his own gay porn record of “1 top Vs 1000 bottoms” on Tiktok.

“It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all?” he asked in the caption for a video on TikTok.

The video featured the porn star surrounded by a group of twinks with the text “1000 bottoms vs 1 top” above it.

A few months later he announced plans for the record attempt were in motion telling PRIDE that “I probably know 1,000 bottoms ready to partake,” he admitted, adding that he’s already “in talks with sponsors right now” to make the Las Vegas stunt a reality.

He also revealed that fans would be able to join him.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge,” he explained. “You just must also be an active practiser of safe sex. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

However his twin brother Silas Brooks has now jumped in on the action making his own announcement, further fuelling flames between the two now estranged brothers.

“Hey guys, Silas Brooks here, it’s finally happening, 10 inches aka me, Vs 1000 bottoms. It’s gonna be great, if you wanna participate in this check out my link in the bio.”

It’s the only news Brooks has dropped of the challenge so far, but it’s certainly got peoples attention already.

Drake Von and Silas Brooks originally found their fanbase as The Baconator Twins where the two performed together in a variety of often controversial porn scenes. However after a shortlived career together the two have since gone their separate ways.

Drake Von went on to pick up two GayVN Awards, cementing his reputation as one of gay porn’s most recognisable stars. While Silas Brooks, has since signed with Helix Studios, Drake has carved his own path working with major studios including MEN.com and Kolby Knox, as well as cultivating a thriving OnlyFans presence.

The pair have both public called each other out in interviews online as well as posting videos about their beef with each other. Brooks has even gone on to accuse Drake of “gay baiting” his fans in videos shared on Tiktok “you’re not even gay” he said in a video posted online.