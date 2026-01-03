Gay Star Of The Traitors UK Caught With Cheeky ‘Alt’ Instagram Account

The highly anticipated latest series of The Traitors UK has returned this week, with one contestant earning quite a lot of attention off screen, thanks to his cheeky Instagram account.

Fans of Matthew from Northern Ireland were quick to find his cheeky alternate Instagram account when the show launched this week.

However producers allegedly found it first, asking him to remove some of the content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty (@yermatty)

The Traitors star Matthew is getting plenty of attention

The Traitors has quickly become a huge international hit with the latest seasons in the US getting rave reviews and the latest UK celebrity edition earning fans worldwide, even Australia is reviving our version of the hit show.

Needless to say everyone was watching when the latest season of the UK dropped this week with a fresh batch of 22 new contestants, in their non celebrity edition.

Among the 22 new contestants is Matthew, a gay man originally from Northern Ireland, now living in Scotland.

Although Matthew works full time as a creative director, he has a side hobby on Instagram, that allegedly caught the attention of producers.

His “alt” Instagram, which boasts over 17,000 followers features pictures of Matthew naked outdoors doing headstands.

While the shots are tasteful and there is nothing scandalous about them, The Daily Mail reports that he was told be producers to remove some of the images from the account.

It’s standard practice for many reality television programs to screen the social media accounts of their contestants to try and avoid controversy, so the move is unsurprising.

However Matthew hasn’t taken all the images down, several still remain, some covered with a peach and others “all natural.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty (@headstandmatty)

Outside of his time enjoying the outdoors and taking off his clothes however Matthew has been an active campaigner for same sex marriage in recent years and may wed his partner if he wins the prize money.

‘There are many things I’ve imagined spending the money on. I really want to buy a little cottage in the Highlands somewhere. I go up there so much, and I just kind of imagine myself there, so that’s probably what I would do” he said.

“My partner and I got engaged during COVID, and I had campaigned for marriage equality in Northern Ireland – they had civil partnerships, but same-sex marriage wasn’t legal until 2020.”

“At the time I was campaigning, I didn’t think I wanted to get married, but now I feel like I do.”

However Matthew may also use this story to his advantage if he needs to during the popular game of deception admitting that it might make for a convincing argument to keep him around.

“So having campaigned for marriage equality, I think that would make a better story at the last Round Table if I get there – it’s not cool to go against the gay contestant who wants to get married!”

“I’d probably say I’m going to get married back home in Northern Ireland on my family farm. And if I win, I might just have to do that.”

The Traitors UK streams on 10Play in Australia.