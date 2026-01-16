Pride WA Elects New Leadership Team

The Team at Pride WA have announced a new leadership team as they prepare for the 2030 Gay Games in Perth.

Joining the team is former Labor MP Peter Foster, appointed as chair.

Expressions of interest have also been opened to fill a recently vacated position.

Pride WA respond to community feedback

With the 2030 Gay Games now only four years away Pride WA are preparing to take on the huge task of preparing for the event.

The team have unveiled their latest leadership team of board and office bearers for the organisation as they seek to respond to community feedback.

Part of that team is former Labor MP Peter Foster.

Foster was a councillor for the shire of Ashburton before the 2021 election where he was elected to the Western Australian Legislative Council as a Labor member for Mining and Pastoral.

“The newly elected Board reflects Pride WA’s ongoing commitment to strong governance, community leadership, and the advancement of LGBTQIA+ inclusion and equality across Western Australia” they said.

Pride WA also announced the resignation of board member Catherine Janssen as they called for expressions of interest to fill her role, thanking her for her service.

The board also acknowledged feedback received as part of their AGM which they vowed to take into account moving forward.

“The Board has heard the concerns raised by members clearly. Our priority is to strengthen engagement with our community and ensure the organisation is on a financially sustainable platform that allows it to continue to support community. We are committed to open communication, transparency and to working collaboratively with our community as we move forward” said newly elected chair Peter Foster (he/him).

“I look forward to working closely with the new Board and Chair as we strengthen our connection with the community and continue to improve the organisation’s financial position. The feedback shared at the AGM is being taken seriously, and it will inform our priorities in the months ahead” said Laurie Butterly (she/her), CEO of the organisation.

Further details regarding the EOI and application process will be posted via the Pride WA website and social media channels.

The full list of office bearers are as follows:

Chair: Peter Foster (he/him) Vice Chair: Joey Kessler (he/him) Secretary: Thomas Drake-Brockman (they/them) Treasurer: Rich Kendall (he/him) The Ordinary Board Members are: Justin Barnes (he/him) Nicole Corbett (she/her) Michael Felix (he/him) Gregory Helleren (he/him) Shaun Mackenzie (he/him)