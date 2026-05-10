Perth Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyer Investigation Leads To Charges After Two Year Campaign

News Western Australia
Michael James
May 10, 2026
Perth Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyer Investigation Leads To Charges After Two Year Campaign
Image: Image: Composite - Perth District - WA Police Force

The Perth LGBTQIA+ community has seen a major development in a long running campaign of hateful flyer distribution, with WA Police charging a man following an extensive investigation.

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