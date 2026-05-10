Perth Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyer Investigation Leads To Charges After Two Year Campaign

The case follows months of concern from LGBTQIA+ advocates, politicians and community leaders, who warned the campaign reflected a broader rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ harassment across Western Australia.

It also comes amid ongoing alarm over anti-trans propaganda, Grindr attacks targeting gay men in Perth and renewed calls for stronger anti-vilification protections in WA.

Perth LGBTQIA+ community targeted across multiple suburbs

Perth LGBTQIA+ residents across dozens of suburbs were reportedly targeted between July 2024 and March 2026, with thousands of anonymous leaflets distributed throughout the metropolitan area.

WA Police confirmed detectives from the State Security Investigation Group and Perth Detectives launched a major investigation after approximately 40 reports were made regarding the material.

Police allege the flyers contained “indecent commentary and images of adult men within the LGBTQIA+ community”, with some also including allegedly obscene images.

On April 29, detectives executed a search warrant at a Gosnells home, seizing electronic devices before charging a 47-year-old man with five counts of leaving an indecent or obscene article in or upon a place.

He is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on July 15.

The flyers first gained widespread public attention after reports emerged in suburbs including Victoria Park, Subiaco, West Leederville, Highgate, Mount Lawley, Bayswater, Maylands, Dianella and Gosnells.

Community concern intensified after some flyers featured photographs of LGBTQIA+ people alongside false and defamatory allegations, including accusations of criminal offending.

Among those targeted was Pride WA board member Gregory Helleren, who previously spoke publicly about the impact of the campaign.

“I’ve been quite disturbed by it. Not for my on personal safety or reputation but more that this is something that is still happening all these years after gay law reform,” he said.

“The other flyers I’ve seen … the claims are outrageous but they’re plausible enough that your average person looks at it and … goes ‘maybe they do traffic drugs’.”

Helleren said he only became aware he had personally been targeted after being contacted by a family member.

The campaign reignited debate around Western Australia’s lack of anti-vilification protections covering sexuality and gender identity, with advocacy groups arguing existing laws leave LGBTQIA+ people vulnerable.

Misty Farquhar from Rainbow Futures WA previously linked the incidents to broader concerns about escalating hostility.

“Western Australians are understandably anxious. The recent increase in targeted harassment and violence across the country, including a terrorist attack on the Boorloo Invasion Day rally, remind us how quickly division can escalate into real-world harm,” they said.

Heather Corkhill from Equality Australia also criticised gaps in WA legislation.

“Targeting rainbow families online, inciting violence against trans people, or threatening gay men with flyers is unacceptable – and it demands a strong, coordinated response,” she said.

Police say investigations remain ongoing and are urging anyone with information about the flyers or related incidents to contact Crime Stoppers.