Scott White Declines Parole Offer For Alleged Gay Hate Crime Death

Convicted killer Scott White has rejected his parole options as he reaches the end of his sentence in the controversial Scott Johnson case, choosing to remain behind bars despite being eligible for release.

The decision marks a rare development in one of Australia’s most high profile gay hate crime cases.

It comes nearly four decades after Scott Johnson’s death at a Sydney cliffside location long associated with anti gay violence.

Warning: This story discusses a gay hate murder, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Scott White parole decision adds new twist to Scott Johnson case

Scott White has abandoned his bid for parole just days before a scheduled hearing, despite completing the non parole period for the manslaughter of American mathematician Scott Johnson. A case that drew international attention and focus on the injustice faced by Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community and those who were the victims of gay hate crimes for many years.

Johnson, 27, was found dead at the base of cliffs at North Head, Manly, in December 1988. At the time, police ruled his death a suicide, despite concerns raised by his family. Johnson had moved to Australia to be with his partner and was completing a PhD in mathematics, splitting his time between Canberra and Sydney.

His brother, Steve Johnson, would go on to spend more than 30 years campaigning for the case to be reopened. That persistence led to multiple coronial inquests, culminating in a landmark 2017 finding that Johnson had died “as a result of a gay-hate attack”. The ruling helped expose a broader pattern of violence, with experts now believing dozens of gay men were killed in similar circumstances along Sydney’s coastline during the 1980s and 1990s.

A fresh police investigation followed, supported by a multi-million-dollar reward funded in part by Johnson’s family. In 2020, White, who was 18 at the time of Johnson’s death, was arrested after a covert police operation. Prosecutors alleged the pair met at a hotel before walking to a known gay beat, where White punched Johnson near the cliff edge, causing him to fall.

The case then took a highly unusual legal path.

White initially pleaded guilty to murder in 2022, before attempting to withdraw the plea. After a successful appeal overturned the conviction, he later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in 2023. He was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six years.

During sentencing, the court heard the devastating long term impact on Johnson’s family. The judge described his death as the beginning of a “decades-long nightmare of grief and unanswered questions”, while acknowledging Johnson as a “brilliant, gentle, considered and considerate” man whose loss had reverberated across generations.

White became eligible for parole on May 11 this year. However, in a highly unusual move, he has now withdrawn his application.

“He has chosen to remain in custody to participate in a reintegration and support program,” a statement from the State Parole Authority said.

The decision has baffled experienced investigators.

“In my 45 years of service and most of that doing major crime, I’ve never heard of that before,” retired Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans said.

For Johnson’s family, the development has been met with a mix of relief and reflection.

“Apparently he’s chosen to give himself more time, and I can’t say I am upset about that,” Steve Johnson told 9News.

“If Mr White ever sees this, I would say, you took my brother’s life, and I am glad you’re paying for it and trying to become better in some way, I guess,” he added.

The investigation also prompted wider scrutiny of past policing practices, with NSW Police later acknowledging failures in how LGBTQIA+ hate crimes were handled. Johnson’s case has since become a touchstone for ongoing efforts to re-examine other suspicious deaths from the same era.

White cannot be forced to accept parole and may reapply within the next year.