Victoria Police Withdraw From 2026 Midsumma Pride March

Victoria Police will not be marching in Melbourne’s Midsumma Pride March next year, following discussions with organisers and community groups.

In a statement on Wednesday, Transgender Victoria, the leading body for transgender, gender diverse, and non-binary communities in the state, confirmed that officers will not be part of next year’s march in any representative capacity.

“We view this as a small, but meaningful, step in listening to the needs and concerns of our communities,” a spokesperson said. “It signals a willingness to engage with the reality that, for many, the participation of police at a celebration of queer identity can be deeply triggering.”

Last year, TGV withdrew from the march to protest the police’s continued inclusion, citing the safety and wellbeing of the communities they represent.

“TGV has a long-standing commitment to advocating for improvements in police systems and practices,” CEO Dr Son Vivienne said in a statement at the time. “A recent community forum and survey conducted by TGV have confirmed a deep and pervasive discontent among TGD people regarding their interactions with and treatment by Victoria Police.

“We urge Victoria Police to commit to systemic reform pertinent to pride, protest, public safety and TGD human rights, including comprehensive cultural sensitivity education and steps towards nuanced and gender affirming data collection.”

TGV’s Committee approved a one-year suspension of participation in the Midsumma Pride March, with future participation reliant on Victoria Police accepting accountability for measurable change.

Later that same month, Victoria Police withdrew from the march themselves after Midsumma organisers announced officers would only be permitted to join if they were not in uniform.

In a statement to Star Observer, Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant said organisers had been in extensive consultation with diverse stakeholders over 2024, introducing a trial of “trauma-informed” guidelines for march participants ahead of the 2025 event.

These guidelines sought to recognise and reduce commonly held triggers for those with lived experience of trauma, and were met with positive results and encouraging feedback.

“These requirements apply equally to all groups, and everyone is welcome to participate provided the guidelines, designed to keep all attendees safe and included, are followed,” Bryant said.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of everyone at Pride March, and we will continue to review community feedback and work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure the event is a place where all feel safe and supported.”

However following consultations with their Pride Network, Victoria Police said the conditions imposed for march participants were “untenable”.

“These conditions are to not wear formal workplace uniforms or be accompanied by armed security personnel,” a spokesperson said.

“The decision to withdraw from Pride March has not been made lightly. Although Victoria Police will not be participating, we are committed to supporting our LGBTIQA+ employees who simply want to celebrate being their authentic selves.”

Systemic change still needed

The decision comes in the wake of protestors and police clashing during the 2024 march, with queer activist groups calling for a boycott of Midsumma for 2025

“Many members of our LGBTQIA+ communities, especially the most vulnerable within our communities, experience trauma in their lives, which impact upon them today,” Midsumma organisers said at the time. “Whilst triggers are unique to individuals, trauma-informed practice prioritises safety and seeks to remove, where practical, common triggers identified as barriers to diverse community engagement.”

TGV clarified that the withdrawal did not resolve the need for systemic change.

“There is still much more work to be done in addressing the treatment of our communities by police. Our fight for equality and justice is ongoing, and we remain unwavering in our pursuit of a safer, more equitable Victoria for all.”

The organisation also said that their participation was conditional, and should Victoria Police change their mind and decide to march, TGV would withdraw.

“Our commitment is always to the safety and comfort of our TGD communities,” they said.

Uniformed police will still be present at the event to manage logistics and public safety.

Resistance to police presence at Pride celebrations is becoming harder for organisers to ignore as more and more community groups around the country push back.

A motion condemning NSW Police violence received hundreds of votes in its favour at the Mardi Gras AGM earlier this month, despite failing to pass.

A speaker in favour of the motion told members any conversation about improving relationships with police must consider the experiences of families who have lost loved ones in custody, as well as drug users, trans people and other groups disproportionately affected by police violence.

The motion also called for the permanent removal of the NSW Police float from the Parade, and the expression of support for investigations into all recorded Blak deaths in custody.