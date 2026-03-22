Pride WA Board Member Targeted In Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyers Distributed Across Perth

The leaflets, reportedly delivered to residential homes, feature photographs of LGBTQIA+ individuals alongside false and defamatory accusations, including serious criminal offences.

Authorities have confirmed multiple complaints and say investigations are ongoing.

Pride WA board member targetted

Among those targeted is Pride WA board member Gregory Helleren, whose image appeared on one of the flyers.

Speaking publicly, Helleren expressed concern not for himself, but for what the incident represents more broadly.

“I’ve been quite disturbed by it. Not for my on personal safety or reputation but more that this is something that is still happening all these years after gay law reform,” he said.

“The other flyers I’ve seen … the claims are outrageous but they’re plausible enough that your average person looks at it and … goes ‘maybe they do traffic drugs’.”

Helleren first became aware of the material last year, but only saw the flyer featuring his own image after being alerted by a family member earlier this year. He subsequently reported the matter to police.

A WA Police spokesperson confirmed the force is treating the matter seriously and urged anyone affected to come forward.

“WA Police have received several reports relating to these flyers and inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

The incident has reignited calls from equality advocates for Western Australia to strengthen its anti-vilification laws, which currently do not extend protections to sexuality or gender identity.

Misty Farquhar, from Rainbow Futures WA, said the situation reflects broader concerns about rising hostility.

“Western Australians are understandably anxious. The recent increase in targeted harassment and violence across the country, including a terrorist attack on the Boorloo Invasion Day rally, remind us how quickly division can escalate into real-world harm,” they said.

Farquhar argued that gaps in legal protections leave marginalised communities exposed, particularly in areas such as sexuality, gender identity and disability.

Equality Australia’s legal director, Heather Corkhill, echoed those concerns, warning that Western Australia lags behind other jurisdictions.

“Targeting rainbow families online, inciting violence against trans people, or threatening gay men with flyers is unacceptable – and it demands a strong, coordinated response,” she said.