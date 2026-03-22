Pride WA Board Member Targeted In Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyers Distributed Across Perth

News Western Australia
Michael James
March 22, 2026
Pride WA Board Member Targeted In Anti LGBTQIA+ Flyers Distributed Across Perth
Image: Image: Pride WA Facebook

Western Australian police are investigating the distribution of anonymous flyers targeting LGBTQIA+ people across Perth, in what advocates say is a deeply troubling escalation in harassment.

 

 

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