LGBTQ+ Content Is Being Silenced Across Social Media — And We Should All Be Alarmed

For years, LGBTQIA+ organisations, venues, artists, health campaigns, events and media outlets have been told the same thing by social media giants: if you want to reach your community, you have to play the game. Feed the algorithm. Pay for ads. Boost the post. Funnel your money through social media platforms – particularly Facebook and Instagram – if you want people to actually see what you’re saying.

And all sorts of queer organisations across our communities did exactly that.

We built businesses around it, community infrastructure around it. We built public health campaigns around it. We built literal life-saving messaging around it.

We didn’t really have a choice in the matter tbh, but now Meta is turning around and treating LGBTQIA+ existence itself like suspicious activity.

And honestly, I’m deeply alarmed, nervous, furious – a ball of emotions about it all really.

Over the past few months we’ve watched a growing number of LGBTQIA+ accounts, groups and businesses get suspended, shadowbanned, restricted or outright removed from Facebook and Instagram for reasons that remain deliberately vague, inconsistently enforced, and impossible to properly appeal.

Sydney Sauna — a legal adults-only business that has operated openly in Sydney for decades — was recently banned from both platforms in the latest round of Meta censorship.

But it’s not just venues, it’s queer events pages, community groups, drag performers, trans creators, sexual health organisations, HIV organisations, peer support networks, sex-positive educators – and community media outlets.

Sometimes these groups and pages and posts disappear entirely, or sometimes reach suddenly collapses overnight. Sometimes posts simply stop being shown to followers altogether. Sometimes accounts are suspended without explanation, and restored days later after public pressure. But sometimes they’re never restored at all, and all of our outreach, our health campaigns, our important information (and therefore, history) is completely erased.

And somehow, to the surprise of absolutely fucking no one, every single time, the common denominator is that the content is LGBTQIA+.

Not explicit, or dangerous, or abusive. Just queer. And that’s the part that should terrify every single one of us.

It might sound like an overreaction, but remember – being a queer media outlet, we’ve seen this happening bit by bit, more and more every day. We’ve seen a ll of it, and covered as much as we physically could as a small independent editorial team.

So this isn’t simply about a gay sauna getting banned from Instagram. It’s about what happens when one of the largest communications platforms on Earth quietly decides LGBTQIA+ content is inherently “unsafe”, “adult”, “controversial” or “inappropriate” simply because it exists outside their rigid, Trumpian-coded heteronormative norms.

The consequences of the LGBTQIA+ social media bans

The consequences are already dangerous.

Sexual health organisations have spent years trying to cut through stigma around HIV, PrEP, STI testing, queer sex and harm reduction. Entire generations of LGBTQIA+ people fought — and died — to make sure younger queer people had access to accurate, shame-free health information that could save their lives.

Now those same messages are getting throttled by algorithms that appear unable — or more likely, staunchly unwilling — to distinguish between pornography and public health.

A post reminding gay and bisexual men to get tested shouldn’t be treated as explicit sexual content. A queer community event shouldn’t trigger moderation systems because it contains the words “drag”, “trans” or “gay”. An LGBTQIA+ community group should not be forced to constantly prove it deserves to exist, particularly when they’ve not broken any of the moderation rules or platform terms – their only internet crime is talking about everyday queer stuff.

And yet here we are.

The really infuriating part is that queer communities were actively pushed into dependency on these platforms. Don’t get me wrong, ALL media was forced into throwing money into Meta platforms in order to keep their audience seeing their content. They’ve been treating the media like their puppets for a long time – personally, I was part of the wave around 8 or so years ago when journalists either lost their jobs en masse, or their jobs suddenly changed from journo to ‘video content producer’ because Meta demanded video content over written journalism (only for them walk it back a year or so later, so we all lost our jobs for no reason). So this has been affecting ALL media, but for queer media, Facebook and Instagram became essential infrastructure for LGBTQIA+ communication on important queer issues, because traditional media either ignored our communities entirely, or treated us like punchlines and moral panics.

Meta knew this, and that’s why queer businesses and organisations poured enormous amounts of money into advertising, boosted posts, campaign spending and sponsored content. Sexual health campaigns with lifesaving info boosted on every platform, or Pride events spending huge chunks of their wildly over-stretched budgets advertising through Instagram. LGBTQIA+ organisations used Facebook ads because it was basically the only way to reach isolated queer people in regional areas. Community groups paid money they had to get information in front of the people who needed it. Just like we have.

There’s a reason outlets like Star Observer have survived for almost five decades. There’s a reason queer newspapers, magazines, radio stations and websites emerged in the first place. Mainstream media historically could not be trusted to tell our stories properly, safely or fairly. The year before Sydney Star Observer was founded, the Sydney Morning Herald published the names, addresses and occupations of 53 people arrested at the first Mardi Gras in 1978. That’s the environment queer media was born into.

And honestly, watching Meta right now feels like watching history loop back around, in a nauseating review of the historic battles we’ve faced, except now we’re facing off against AI slop (ChatGPT can pry my beloved em dashes from my cold, dead hands!!) and multi-billion corporations working against us. It’s gay David vs. ones-and-zeroes Goliath right now.

Now, the discrimination and the danger hides behind moderation guidelines and automated systems.

Meta will talk endlessly about “community standards” and “safety policies”, but queer people are noticing the pattern. LGBTQIA+ content gets flagged faster. Queer creators get suspended more often. Trans people get mass reported and lose accounts. Sexual health campaigns disappear into the void. Meanwhile genuinely hateful anti-LGBTQIA+ content somehow continues circulating freely half the time.

As a queer woman and a journalist, I have copped so much online hate I would run out of years to read through it all. I’ve been doxxed, threatened with gang rape, been sent detailed, vicious, gory death threats. My skin is extremely thick because of it, but what irks me is that a lot of those threats and hate never pinged Meta’s content guidelines. Nor does the violent online vitriol spouted by homophobes and transphobes that suddenly descend on the comment section of any Star Observer story their little right-wing hate groups (which never seem to be deleted!) direct them to. It happens non-stop; to the point that our tiny editorial team often struggles to moderate all the discriminatory comments while still keeping up with all our actual work.

But somehow, a family-friendly LGBTQIA+ event page, a health campaign, or a sauna with a decades-long legacy does? Pardon my vibrant French (I love swearing), but bulllllll-fuckin’-shit.

Just trying to stay afloat on LGBTQ+ social media in the Trumpian flood

It does not feel accidental, does it. Call me cynical, but it sure as shit seem accidental doesn’t in the current political climate.

Not after Donald Trump’s return to power, or as US corporations increasingly bend themselves into pretzels trying to appease right-wing culture wars, the Project 2025 bullshit, or the hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills the Trump administration has passed. Not while trans people are being openly demonised by politicians and media figures both internationally and in our country. Not while diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being gutted across major corporations desperate to avoid conservative backlash.

And people can call that paranoid if they want, but our communities know what targeted silencing looks like – anyoe who even knows a small speck of queer history knows we’ve lived through plenty before.

We know what it feels like when institutions quietly decide our existence is “too political”, or when public health messaging gets buried under moral panic.

So no, this isn’t just annoying for us as queer media. It has real-world consequences and it’s genuinely bloody scary.

If LGBTQIA+ events can’t reach audiences, community spaces suffer. If queer venues lose visibility, they lose income. If trans creators disappear from feeds, isolated young people lose access to community and support. If sexual health campaigns can’t spread effectively, testing rates drop, and we get sick and we die. If queer media gets throttled, misinformation fills the gap.

That’s why Meta needs to answer some very serious questions.

Why are LGBTQIA+ accounts clearly disproportionately affected by moderation actions? Why are our community’s health campaigns repeatedly flagged? Why are appeals processes opaque and inconsistent? What safeguards exist to stop anti-LGBTQIA+ bias — whether algorithmic or human — from shaping moderation decisions?

Because right now, from the outside, it looks an bucketload like active discrimination. And if Meta wants queer communities to continue investing money, labour, trust and audiences into its platforms, then it needs to stop treating us like a liability for deigning to exist publicly, outside their boring heteronormative baldashery.

Until then, queer media matters more than ever – and it’s why our print magazine matters so much to us, because its algorithm-free and we can print the stories the community needs to know without censorship. (So please pick it up each month if you don’t already!)

Because if the algorithms won’t let our communities talk to each other safely, then we need independent LGBTQIA+ spaces and outlets that will. We’ll always call out this utter bullshit, and we always will.

But you just watch this story get absolutely no natural reach on Facebook and Instagram, seeing as they don’t deal well with criticism – so please share it with your friends, your family (chosen or otherwise), your lovers, anyone who is feeling the silence. The more we call this out, the better.