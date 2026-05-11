Social Media Platforms Meta, Youtube, and X Flagged As “Harmful” To LGBTQIA+ Users

A new report from GLAAD has sharply criticised Meta for declining performance in LGBTQ user safety, as part of its sixth annual Social Media Safety Index (SMSI), which also found X remains the lowest-scoring major platform overall.

The report assessed TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram and Threads across 14 LGBTQ-specific indicators. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram both scored 45 per cent, reflecting a drop from previous years, while Threads scored 40 per cent. TikTok received the highest score at 56 per cent, YouTube scored 41 per cent, and X scored 30 per cent.

GLAAD said Meta, X and YouTube all recorded lower scores than in previous iterations of the index, with particular concern raised about policy changes at Meta. The report stated that recent changes “present grave threats to safety and are harmful to LGBTQ people”.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “The crisis of online hate and extremism is intensifying, and social media companies are profiting from the flames while abandoning the most vulnerable users.”

“Leading social media companies today do not meet basic best practices in content moderation, transparency, data privacy, and workforce diversity — and continuously refuse to meaningfully prioritise the safety, privacy, and expression of LGBTQ people and other marginalised communities. Advertisers should question commitments to LGBTQ safety and the disregard for the safety of LGBTQ users as they plan which platforms to continue to support.”

The report found platforms are “largely failing to mitigate harmful anti-LGBTQ hate and disinformation that violates their own policies”, and said LGBTQ users continue to experience disproportionate impacts from content moderation systems, including removals, demonetisation and shadowbanning.

According to the index, gaps between platform policies and user experiences are widening, with researchers noting that companies are rolling back safety protections while harmful content continues to circulate widely across platforms.

“To LGBTQ creators, advocates, and organisations targeted on and by these platforms: these companies need to hear from you. The threats in your DMs, the disinformation fueling anti-LGBTQ legislation, and the bullying that leads to real-world violence are not just ‘part of the job.’ They are systemic failures that tech leaders have the tools to fix, yet they choose to profit from them instead,” said Ellis.

The SMSI also recommends platforms strengthen enforcement of hate speech rules, improve transparency around algorithmic systems, increase moderator training, and reduce reliance on surveillance-based advertising models that increase data collection risks for users.

“Social media platforms are vitally important for LGBTQ people as spaces where we connect, learn, and find community. While there are positive initiatives these companies have implemented to help support and protect their LGBTQ users, they simply must do more. Social media platforms should be safe for everyone, in all of who we are.”