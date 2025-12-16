Kim Petras Subtweets Nicki Minaj As Rapper Continues Transphobic Posts

Nicki Minaj has shared a number of transphobic posts that haven’t gone unnoticed by her queer former fans, with fellow musicians speaking out and distancing themselves from the MAGA-convert.

The formerly beloved rapper has been falling further and further down the MAGA pipeline over the last few years, but this recent incident has seen her targeting California Governor and presidential hopeful, Gavin Newsom.

Last week, Minaj shared a video of Newsom’s December 11 interview with The New York Time’s Ezra Klein to her X feed, where the governor discussed his position on trans athletes, saying, “I want to see trans kids. I have a trans godson. There’s no governor that signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBT community.”

Minaj responded with a borderline-nonsensical post accompanied, for some reason, by an image of Chucky, the murderous, red-headed doll that stars in the Child’s Play franchise.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha,” Minaj wrote. “Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

Minaj continued to come for Newsom in later posts, alongside more Chucky photos.

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was,” she wrote. “He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.”

Another appeared to refer to suggest that the governor was transgender himself, with, “Let’s wait… I think Gavvy’s still transitioning.”

I miss the old Nicki

Petras, who worked with Minaj on her 2023 song Alone, seemingly referenced the rapper’s earlier posts although didn’t mention her specifically by name, writing, “trans kids r healthy btw”.

trans kids r healthy btw — kim petras (@kimpetras) December 13, 2025



Petras began her medical transition as a 12 year old in Germany, and has spoken openly about her gender journey. In 2023, she became the first openly trans woman to win a Grammy.

The 33-year-old wasn’t the only one to call Minaj out, with a number of other former-fans disavowing the rapper.

if you kick every gay boy out of the country, then who is going to listen to your music, nicki minaj. — z (@workinonit) December 14, 2025

Her recent comments also appeared to alienate a number of celebrities, with singer Tyla also shared a post urging Minaj to delete her social media and retire from music.

However some fans simply couldn’t let Onika’s Chucky references go without mention. The series, which was created by the openly gay Don Mancicni, has become a staple of queer horror, with the 2022 television series Chucky featuring a gay teenager as the protagonist.

Chucky’s genderfluid child, named Glen by their father and Glenda by their mother, is voiced by Lord Of The Rings’ Billy Boyd, and later returns in the television series portrayed as two seperate characters by nonbinary actor, Lachlan Watson.

Using a reaction image of Chucky is crazy when his child is famously genderfluid pic.twitter.com/BtPdLqmM45 https://t.co/PLYv1McJkC — ZAYNA🇵🇸 FREE PALESTINE (@HorrorHijabi) December 13, 2025

It’s a pretty exceptional state of affairs when Nicki Minaj is less accepting than a doll possessed by a serial killer with a kill count in the hundreds, but hey, them’s the times.