—

Kim Petras and Sam Smith won the Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance for their song ‘Unholy‘. Petras made history as the first out trans woman to win a Grammy.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said.

Advertisement

‘I Don’t Think I Could Be Here Without Madonna’

"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Sophie, also known as Sophie Xeon, was a trailblazing trans musician and producer, who in 2018 became the first trans woman to be nominated for a Grammy or best dance/electronic album for her debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides. Sophie died in an accident in Greece in 2021.

“My friend who passed away two years ago told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music,” said Petras.

#Grammy winner Kim Petras on the religious inspiration behind her award show performance, “It’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live.” https://t.co/JUB36VWZsf pic.twitter.com/SWMyhltZ7R — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Petras gave a shout-out to her mother. “I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

Advertisement

Beyonce Thanks Gay Uncle, Queer Community

Beyoncé accepts her 32nd #Grammy as she breaks the record for the most wins of all time. https://t.co/2B9c9dS1WD pic.twitter.com/5yfLlJXSv2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

There were other queer moments during the show. Beyonce, who won the best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance, and became Grammys’ most-awarded artist, thanked her gay uncle and the LGBTQI community.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” Beyonce said while accepting her award.

The other heartwarming moment was when Brandi Carlile’s wife and kids introduced her performance.

LGBTQI Artists Are Breaking Barriers

Could there be a more adorable #GRAMMYs performance intro? @brandicarlile’s family takes the stage to introduce their favorite artist. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMn1oGhdJ5 — CBS (@CBS) February 6, 2023

Anthony Allen Ramos, Vice President of Communications and Talent, GLAAD, said that the awards for out queer artists underscored their contributions to the music industry.

“By awarding queer artists from so many segments of the LGBTQ community and representing so many musical genres as Grammy winners, the Recording Academy reminded the world just how impactful LGBTQ people are when it comes to creating music,” said Ramos.

“From Sam Smith and Kim Petras breaking barriers for non-binary and transgender people in music by winning the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, to Brandi Carlile and Wet Leg dominating the Rock and Alternative Music categories with multiple wins, and Steve Lacy’s win for Best Progressive R&B album, the Grammy Awards were dominated by more openly LGBTQ artists and musicians than ever before,” added Ramos.











