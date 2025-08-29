Christian Hull Returns Sceptre To Spankie Jackzon In A Heartwarming Gesture

Spankie had made the agonising decision to part with this iconic part of her Drag Race journey so she could fund her local community arts project, The Jackzon Effect in her home town.
But when Christian arrived he had some unexpected news for Spankie, he wasn’t keeping it for himself.
“I knew as soon as wanted to buy it that I couldn’t keep it. It’s not mine to have, I didn’t earn it and I was so happy to help provide some much needed funds to help Spankie’s vision of a local community centre to help artists” Christian wrote on Facebook.
Speaking to The Star Observer he confirmed he had always intended on giving it back.
“I bought this with the intention of always returning it” he said.
“It’s a beautiful sceptre and it was a fun story to be a part of but realistically what the fuck am I going to do with it. I love the sceptre but it holds no sentimental value. Its a really important piece of Spankie’s story so I want her to keep it” he said.
However Christian’s decision was a complete surprise Spankie told The Star Observer.
“I was in shock, I feel bad!” she said.
“I 1000 percent believe in what I am building with The Jackzon Effect and would have done it by any means possible, kidney, arm , leg!”
“Christian had already been so generous, giving me the gift of time, time to enjoy the process with the rent paid in advance. For him to gift it back to me, I cried.”
“In the beginning I had said, if you love something enough set it free and if it’s real it will come back, and clearly it’s supposed to be with me. I’m beyond greatful and humbled by his kind gesture, support, laughs, our time together. I’m one lucky person , he is part of our family for life” she said.
However it wasn’t a fleeting visit for the pair with Spankie and Christian tearing up the town during his time in Palmy, in their own unique style as they cemented their lifelong friendship.
“Well it started by Christian shaking his tatas at the wrong warehouse, so the mechanics got quite a show. But of course it was absolute joy, gratitude and so pumped to give Christian the Manawatu Experience” Spankie told The Star Observer.
“Palmy gets a bad wrap, because is it living in the present, no” Spankie said of her home town as the pair donned some fabulous attire to visit the sights together.
“But what makes it special is the heartbeat of the people, the gorgeous nature, my mum and dad and all the incredible rural towns that surround Balmy Palmy, From Feilding to Woodville I wanted this visit to be special, unique just for him and its certainly that, we got around … but then are you surprised?”
The pair shared heartwarming pictures of the two with Spankie’s parents, as well as some hilarious videos of their journey.
