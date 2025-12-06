Plane Jane Throws Shade At Drag Race Season 18 Cast

Michael James
December 6, 2025
Plane Jane Throws Shade At Drag Race Season 18 Cast
Image: Image: World Of Wonder (Composite by Star Observer)

It’s that time of the year again, time for the latest Drag Race cast reveal with season 18 officially on the way.

However it wouldn’t be a cast reveal without a little bit of shade.

And true to form Season 16 finalist Plane Jane was quick to fire shade at the newest batch of queens.

The cast of Drag Race season 18 have been revealed

Every season of Drag Race gets their official cast reveal which always illicits mixed reactions from fans and alumni alike.

However whilst reactions from former Drag Race queens are usually positive, it seems Plane Jane is determined to live up to her legacy of throwing shade wherever she feels necessary.

Despite initially posting a positive message for her fellow sister posting  “SO STOKED FOR MY SISTER @BriarBlush Boston is in the hausss” Plane quickly jumped back online for another less than subtle comment.

“Overall friends and family ties aside, I’m very whelmed. WHERE IS THE BODY???? Where is the shape? The girls aren’t gagging” she posted on X (Twitter).

However other alumni weren’t having it with Season 17 alumni Suzie Toot jumping online in what seemed like a clap back at Jane.

“Now that im an alumni im really excited to be extremely rude about the new queens’ art, appearance and personality online in order to remain relevant” she wrote.

Season fifteen queen Loosey LaDuca also jumped in to remind the queens to keep it real and support them as they launch the latest season.

The fourteen queens competing for the $200,000 prize in season 18 are:

  • Athena Dion

  • Briar Blush

  • Ciara Myst

  • Darlene Mitchell

  • Dd Fuego

  • Discord Addams

  • Jane Don’t

  • Juicy Love Dion

  • Kenya Pleaser

  • Mandy Mango

  • Mia Starr

  • Myki Meeks

  • Nini Coco

  • Vita VonTesse Starr

You can watch the official meet the queens video below and tune in for Season 18 on January 2, 2026.

 

