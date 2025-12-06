Invisible Boys Scores Impressive Double ACCTA Nominations

The hit Australian series Invisible Boys has scored two nominations for the 2026 AACTA awards.

After capturing the hears of audiences around the country the series has been recognised for their outstanding work.

The nominations sees the series up against huge hits such as Apple Cider Vinegar, The Survivors and The Newsreader.

Double honours for Invisible Boys

It was just six years ago that Holden Sheppard introduced his debut novel, Invisible Boys to the world.

The powerful story of four young gay men growing up in Geraldton in Western Australia resonated with readers and saw Sheppard pick up multiple awards and recognition for his work.

These were followed by his second novel The Brink and critically acclaimed third novel, King Of Dirt.

Stan Australia saw the power of this popular story, adapting the book for a mini series under the guidance of director Nicholas Verso and producer Tania Chambers.

The series rocketed to the top of the Stan Australia charts and received rave reviews, however narrowly missed out on the 2025 Logie nominations.

Now the series has been recognised by the top industry awards, with AACTA bestowing Invisible Boys with a nomination for both Best Miniseries and Best Editing in Television.

The nominations for the series are a huge recognition for author Holden Sheppard who has praised the powerful adaptation of his book.

“I’m truly so stoked to see the TV series adaptation of Invisible Boys nominated for not one but two AACTA awards! The show truly did justice to my novel, and I am so grateful for it” Sheppard told The Star Observer.

“This story is something I created from the struggle of growing up gay in country Australia – when I felt horribly alone and isolated and like something was wrong with me.”

“Watching something I wrote about one of the darkest times in my life resonate with so many readers, and now viewers, is pretty special because it shows all of us we were never alone and there was never anything wrong with us. And to see it win industry recognition like this is truly mind-blowing for a country boy” he continued.

“What an honour. I’m sending a massive congratulations to every single member of the cast and crew – this series is truly a team effort we can all feel proud of – and a special shoutout to the wonderful series producer Tania Chambers for making it all possible!”

Sheppard has announced the upcoming book sequel to Invisible Boys, titled Yeah The Boys, is due for release next year. There is no word on whether this book will also be adapted for the screen as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holden Sheppard 🇦🇺😎💪 (@holdensheppard)

Invisible Boys is up against some tough competition in the Best Miniseries category with other nominees including Apple Cider Vinegar, Mix Tape, The Last Anniversary, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and The Survivors.

Similarly for Best Editing in Television they are up against Apple Cider Vinegar again as well as Mystery Road Origin, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and The Newsreader.

Winners of the 2026 AACTA Awards will be announced during the AACTA festival during February 4 – 8 on the Gold Coast.