Brent Thorpe as DADDY in DON’T DROP THE SOAP! traverses a fabulous queer landscape from the beating heart of Sydney’s Oxford Street, the rainbow centre that is San Francisco, to getting cancelled at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Directed by Adam Cook, and Featuring DADDY’S BOYS Travis De Jonk and Patrick Phillips, Don’t Drop the Soap! takes us from crazy nights at Sydney’s famous Taxi Club to stories about cruising, gay bars and sweaty bathhouses and darkrooms, to the political clout of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Fusing high-energy autobiographical storytelling with the camp and sexy vibe of the global queer club scene, this is a celebration of queer culture at its best, and the ongoing importance of Gay Pride for LGBTQIA+ people of all ages, especially the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Thorpe’s DADDY series of shows have been created in response to the changing nature of ageing and celebrating the third act of our lives – “60 is not the new forty, 60 is simply fabulous!”

Thorpe’s previous work DADDY successfully sold out shows during World Pride 2023 at TAP Gallery and Meraki Arts Bar, Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023, Midsumma 2024, The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2024 and The King’s Head Theatre London 2024. Don’t Drop the Soap! premiered at Midsumma Festival 2025 and sold out a special preview Mardi Gras performance at Palms Nightclub on Oxford Street the same year.

DADDY remains committed to ageing disgracefully and to live by his motto, ‘You are never too old to take a pill and dance on a podium in a jockstrap.’

After a very successful run of shows at Qtopia Sydney for Pride Fest 2025, Thorpe is doing a special one-off encore performance of DADDY, DON’T DROP THE SOAP!. This is your last chance, so get your tickets now!

DADDY, DON’T DROP THE SOAP! Special Encore Performance

When: 8:30PM Friday 27 June 2025

Where: Palms On Oxford, 124 Oxford Street Darlinghurst 2010

Suitable For: Ages 16+. parental discretion is advised.

Tickets: $35.00 + BF – Buy tickets here!