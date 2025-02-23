Brisbane Crowns First ‘Daddy’ at Inaugural Pageant

After a month long competition Brisbane’s newest LGBTQIA+ venue Come To Daddy has crowned the winner of their first Daddy Pageant.

Eleven competitors put their hat into the ring for this very unique competition.

This weekend four of them walked away with a win, including the title of Brisbane’s Daddiest Daddy.

The Daddy Pageant

Come to Daddy is the newest addition to Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ nightlife and the community has loved everything they have to offer.

The venue offers a range of entertainment including drag performances, live music and trivia.

But one of the things owner Billerwell Daye has always planned on doing was starting a Daddy Pageant.

“Since Come To Daddy’s inception, I’ve planned on doing a Daddy competition in some capacity. Having a Pageant seemed like a fun way to utilise the space and to meet a whole new spectrum of Daddy’s out there in the community, plus we all get to see what they are all about” he said.

After opening applications for the competition a diverse, unique and talented group of Daddies entered the month long competition, hosted by local MC Paul Wheeler.

“The past 4 weeks have been Absolutely Fabulous seeing our 11 courageous Daddies putting themselves out there onto our little stage at Come To Daddy in our inaugural Who’s Your Daddy? Pageant for 2025. What a tremendous effort from all” they said on their Facebook page.

“They strutted, sang, shimmied, spun, Smoozed, and told quite a few Daddy-Jokes along the way into the finale, to which we announced the winners on Friday night.”

Taking out the underwear/swimwear category for the evening was contestant Boo while Tim took out the talent category for his comedy/song routine.

Daddy Ken was the winner of the public vote, with customers able to vote through the use of the venue’s “Daddy Dollars” during the competition.

However taking out the title of Brisbane’s Daddiest Daddy on the the night was Will, who received the custom made crown, created by venue owner Billerwell.

With the competition behind them now Come To Daddy will be hosting a victory party to celebrate all the winners and contestants on Friday February 28 from 7pm.