Grindr Unwrapped 2025 Is Out & Ranks Australia 2nd Daddy Capital Of The World

It’s that time of year again. Mariah Carey is crooning from the radio, the days are getting longer and hotter, and gays around the world have come together around one of our most important community traditions- Grindr Unwrapped.

This year, 32,000 people cast their votes on accolades including Mother, Daddy, and Porn Star of the year, as well as Best Bulge, Comeback Queen, and Trends We’re Leaving In 2025.

“The internet moves fast, but the gay internet is driving,” says Tristan Pineiro, Grindr‘s SVP of Marketing and Communications.

“UNWRAPPED is our annual pulling of receipts. It proves gay culture doesn’t just follow trends, we create them. What starts in our community today becomes mainstream culture tomorrow.”

As a lesbian, my cultural taste is inherently superior to that of gay men, but I do have to hand it to them with some of these votes- Lady Gaga absolutely dominates across the board (as she should), claiming Mother of the Year, Song, Album, Tour and Gay Guy Music Video of the Year.

Gaga’s Monster Ball Tour also saw users tapping away at a higher rate, with Grindr’s app usage spiking nearly 7 per cent on the nights in the cities she played.

Pedro Pascal was everyone’s Number 1 Daddy (I grave concerns for whoever put Henry Cavill in second place), Jinkx Monsoon took home Doll of the Year, and Dan and Phil were named Gaymers of the Year, because we love nostalgia.

Shout outs also need to go to Jonathan Bailey’s slutty little glasses for Gayest Fashion Trend, and Cardi B’s court appearances claiming Wig of the Year- unsure if they mean literal hairpiece wigs or wig snatches, but naturally she’d win either way.

Aussies on top… and the bottom, and the sides

As always, the juiciest content comes straight from the more than 15 million monthly users, who clocked in at 12.8 billion taps and 135 billion chats over the year. You sluts.

For the second year in a row, Australia was ranked the second Daddy Capital of the World, sandwiched between the US on top and UK in third.

In a beautiful turn of events, we ranked fifth not only in the Top Hotspots for Hung Bottoms, but also Top Hotspots for Fem Tops! Shortage, who?

And there’s something for everyone- we also came in fifth for the highest percentage of sides and vers. Aussies have pretty consistently ranked well in the vers and sides categories, ranked in the top five in 2024 and 2021, so it’s nice to see that our gay men are accomodating and flexible in their sexual positions.

While the gay and bi+ men of Australia can rest until the end of the year, once January 1 rolls around, it’ll be their responsibility to swipe with abandon and put themselves out there so we can continue our reputation of hung, fem, switchy daddies.