81-Year-Old Lesbian Wins ‘Best Technique’ At Pie Eating Contest

All corners of the gay internet have united in praise of Babs Daitch, the octogenarian lesbian who won best technique at a lesbian pie eating contest last month.

Raising money for the Curve Foundation’s 2026 Lesbian Visibility Week, the competition was hosted at women’s sports bar, Rikki’s (as if this story could get any gayer), and advertised as an “epically sloppy, no-hands, no-forks battle for bragging rights and a $100 cash prize”.

Donned in a red beret and protective glasses, with her hands tied behind her back, a video of Babs displaying years of practiced tongue dexterity has gone viral, with queers across the globe shown a snippet of what our futures as queer elders could look like.

When asked about her winning approach, Babs said, “I took my time savouring every morsel of crust hidden beneath those sweet hills and valleys”, and added that she had proven “once and for all that experience matters”.

A follow up video shows Babs being crowned as the competitor with the best technique, one fist raised in the air in celebration, before making a V-shape she then proceeds to lick out.

Babs for presidency

Describing herself online as a “silver influencer”, Babs is no stranger to the spotlight, having recently starred in a 14-minute documentary from Frankly Speaking Films about her life, where she details her time spent in show biz, real estate, plastic bag distribution, and as a lesbian travel influencer and tour guide, just to name a few.

“Babs is the grandmother you wish you had (and let’s be real, maybe the one you wish you could be),” the summary for the documentary describes her as. “She’s got this effortless blend of sass, wisdom, and a healthy dose of humour that makes her downright irresistible. You’ll find yourself cracking up at her hilarious stories, while simultaneously having your heart stolen by her authenticity and joy for life.”

I hope this woman lives forever.