International News
April 27, 2023
Lesbian Young Adults Overwhelmingly Likely to Feel Ashamed Of Being Queer: Study
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Katy Blackwood

A recent study by LGBTQI youth charity Just Like Us has found that almost 80% of lesbian young adults have felt ashamed of being LGBTQ+.

In a survey sampling 3695 young people from ages 18-25, it was found that lesbian young adults were the most likely of all LGBTQ+ identities to say that they feel ashamed of being queer, followed closely by trans youth at 78%, and non-binary people at 76%.

“A Double Hit of Homophobia And Misogyny”

According to the data, “One in 20 (5%) of lesbian young adults say they ‘always’ feel ashamed of being LGBTQ+”, while one in 10 (9%) said they feel this way ‘very often’, and 38% said they feel ashamed ‘sometimes’.” Only “26% said they ‘rarely’ feel ashamed of being LGBT+, and just 20% ‘never’ feel ashamed.”

In a statement, Amy Ashenden, Interim CEO of Just Like Us points to the systematic and societal issues young lesbians continue to face to account for this overwhelming sense of shame.

“Lesbians still face complex challenges, stemming from a double hit of homophobia and misogyny,” said Ashenden.

“I know from working with young lesbians, and our previous research, that there are serious lesbophobic stereotypes delaying lesbians from coming out. It is heartbreaking to see that so many LGBT+ young adults feel ashamed of who they are.”

Lesbian Visibility Week invites all to acknowledge these challenges and stand as a community in solidarity so that they may be overcome.

