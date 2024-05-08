The Victorian Pride Centre Just Released Their Melbourne Pride Month Program!

As well as being one of the most stunning (and award-winning!) buildings in Melbourne, and the home of the Star Observer, the Victorian Pride Centre (VPS) is the first centre built just for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ community.

So it’s no surprise that this coming Pride Month, they’ll be hosting a non-stop calendar of events, including parties, talks and workshops, exhibitions and performances by some of our abundant local talent.

For the month of June, just list St Kilda as your second address – from the Pride Month Launch Party on Saturday, June 1, all the way to the Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap or the Gin and Cheese Masterclass on Sunday 30.

Melbourne Pride Month delivers something for everyone

There’s something for everyone, and most events are in partnership with pillars of the local social scene, including a Sunday Sausage Sizzle celebrating the launch of Sundaylicious’ new line of drinks and Queer Social classes in erotic art, leathercraft, botanical watercolours and sculpture in collaboration with Laneway Learning. Maybe this Pride Month you’ll meet your new best friend in The Friends’ Zone, find a new job at the PRIDE in Employment Jobs Expo, or perhaps start a journey to parenthood with an information session on Creating Rainbow Families?

There’s also an incredible opportunity to dive into the Australian Queer Archives collection at their Open Day, and you won’t have to go far, with AQuA one of 17 organisations that call the VPC home. These incredible archives provide insight into the history of the gay and lesbian community in Australia as we have grown to embrace and explore our diverse LGBTIQIA+ community in 2024.

Another organisation with a coveted St Kilda address is the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, who will screen three films as part of their Pride program.

Don’t miss out on tickets to Thank God You’re Queer, Mama Alto’s Tea Party or PIPES: The Singing Drag Show, and while you’re booking, why not support the Australian National Academy of Music’s second annual concert, with ticket sales to benefit the VPC’s Terrace Pavilion campaign, so we can all enjoy the stunning views from the VPC rooftop in all shades of Melbourne weather for many Pride Months to come.

For a full listing of events or to buy tickets go to the VPC’s Pride Month calendar. We’ll see you there!