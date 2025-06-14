Drag Race Star Utica Queen Joins Project Runway

Michael James
June 14, 2025
Image: Image: Composite - Instagram/World Of Wonder

Another Drag Race star has made the reality TV leap onto another show, with Season 13 alumni Utica Queen announcing her latest venture.

Utica, the undisputed design queen of her season is making the move to Project Runway this July.

The was unveiled as part of the official cast this week.

Utica Queen set to slay Project Runway

Utica has been unveiled as part of the cast of the 21st season of Project Runway, with host Heidi Klum also returning as host to the iconic fashion design reality show.

She is one of twelve contestants competing in the upcoming season, under the name Ethan Mundt.

Guest judges and appearances have also been revealed for the season including Sofía Vergara, Michael Kors and additional appearances from Tyra Banks, Nikki Glaser, Zac Posen and Mickey Guyton.

Utica took to social media to share the news this week as the cast was revealed.

 

“Still pinching myself!! Walking into the Project Runway workroom felt like stepping into a dream, but even more surreal was walking in wearing something that carries the spirit of Drag with me” he wrote.

She also highlighted that she will be the first Drag Race contestant to appear on Project Runway after their appearance on the show.

“This moment marks the first ever Drag Race crossover onto Project Runway, and that’s not lost on me.”

“It’s more than a look, it’s a symbol. A symbol of how far our art form has come, of how the worlds of fashion and drag continue to grow, influence, and uplift each other.”

“To the Drag community: thank you for teaching me how to turn fabric into fantasy, and for being the fiercest, most fearless family I could ever ask for.”

“To the fashion world: thank you for opening your arms and your runways to queens like me.”

“This is for every artist who dares to blur the lines, stitch the seams between worlds, and wear their truth like armor. Here’s to more crossovers, more magic, and more moments that make history.”

