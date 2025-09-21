BiCONIC Returns to Celebrate Bi+ Visibility with Glitter, Music and Community Pride In Sydney

After a year’s pause, Sydney’s only dedicated bi+ party, BiCONIC, is back for a fierce celebration of Bi+ Visibility Day on Friday September 26 2025 at The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville.

The long running grassroots event promises a night of music, performance and queer joy, hosted by non-binary Drag Race star and advocate Etcetera Etcetera alongside resident co-host, queer activist and total BiCON Flynn Baker.

Image: Supplied

BiCONIC returns this week

Founded in 2018 as a fundraiser for the first bisexual float at Mardi Gras in over a decade, BiCONIC has grown into an award-winning LGBTQIA+ organisation.

Over the past seven years it has staged more than 40 events, from grassroots parties to a sold out WorldPride celebration and in 2021 won a Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Award for its debut Lady Gaga inspired float.

Co-founder Bree Mountain has been nationally recognised for bisexual advocacy and continues to champion visibility on an international stage.

This year’s line-up reflects BiCONIC’s community first ethos. The stage will feature performers selected via open application, including Mathèo, Lavender Marriage, and Victory Von Duchess, alongside sets from DJs Sparkle Is Back, Citrus, and special guest Dads Mayo, returning for one weekend only.

Image: Supplied

Etcetera Etcetera said: “Bisexuality is such an amazing umbrella because it’s inclusive of gender identity and shows that life isn’t as simple as people want us to believe… I love BiCONIC and the spaces they create. I’ve always felt welcome and respected as a non-binary trans person.”

For organisers and community alike, the event is about more than a party. Bree Mountain explained: “BiCONIC has always been about more than a party. It’s about visibility, representation, and joy for a community that deserves to be seen and celebrated.”

Image: Supplied

That visibility is vital.

Research from the RACGP “Who I Am” study highlights stark disparities that 58.5% of bisexual+ Australians report high or very high psychological distress compared to a 13% national average, with almost half having considered self-harm or suicide in the past two years.

Running as part of Bisexual Awareness Week September 16 – 23 and culminating in Celebrate Bisexuality Day on September 23, BiCONIC’s return is both a celebration and a lifeline for a community that has historically faced erasure and exclusion.

Tickets are on final release at $25, or $30 on the door, with free entry for First Nations community members through the Mob Tix initiative.

For more information, visit @biconic_events on Instagram or contact biconicevents@gmail.com

