Mia Comes Out As Bisexual To The Big Brother Housemates

Big Brother contestant Mia has shared her xstory as a bisexual woman on the hit show earlier this week.

Whilst the comments have yet to make it to the daily show, the footage was aired on the Big Brother live stream earlier this week.

Mia is now officially the second queer contestant on the show, joining Abiola who entered on night one with her.

Another queer contestant for Big Brother

The reboot of Big Brother 2025 saw promises of big personalities and real people return to the house.

Launching with thirteen housemates this season saw a range of people from all walks of life enter the house all with some bold personalities and something to say.

The first two weeks saw fiery debates erupt between the housemates, including a confrontation between Abiola, a described “fat, blak, lesbian” over body shaming, discrimination and pretty privilege.

Meanwhile Mia also found herself at the centre of heated discussions about gender roles, often being labelled as too “woke” by some housemates, including Michael who was the first to exit the house last week.

However it was on Tuesday night during a weekly challenge set by Big Brother that Mia opened up about her sexuality to her housemates.

During the challenge one of the housemates asked her “What age did you come out?

“When I was 18” she confirmed.

“So you, you are bisexual?” asked housemate Jane.

“Bisexual in terms of I wanna explore my attraction to men, which I haven’t done before” Mia explained.

“Like I’ve liked guys” she elaborated “I haven’t gone on dates with guys” she said.

“So a big thing, this might sound really silly, but I thought I wasn’t really attracted to guys.”

“I always thought boys and like men, I didn’t really like the smell of them” she laughed “And I was like, I must be a raging lesbian, right?”

She then went on to reveal that the men in the house with her had started to change her mind.

“The first night, the second night I was like, Oh my God. Like, Ed smells incredible” she said of her fellow housemate.

Laughing off jokes about her attraction based on smell she explained her attraction to housemate Ed.

“That helped me realise because I was like, Oh my God. Like the pheromones” she said.

“Do you think Ed’s hot?”

“Yeah. Like, I’m really attracted to this guy. I’m really attracted to this man” she explained.

The casual exchange with her housemates was well received, despite their previous verbal altercations and Mia appeared at ease with the conversation, despite only recently being nominated for eviction for her housemates.

Mia is up for eviction this Sunday night, with Big Brother announcing a surprise double eviction for Sunday nights show.

Alongside Mia housemates Jane and Allana are also facing the chopping block, with two of them set for eviction on Sunday night.