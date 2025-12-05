Sandra Bernhard Is Coming To Australia — And She Feels More Radical Than Ever

At this point in her career, there’s not much that Sandra Bernhard hasn’t done. Her career has encompassed many different facets of entertainment — and she’s always refused to be pinned down to any one identity or niche.

Now she’s coming to Australia with her show Sandyland, treating Melbourne and Sydney to an intimate evening delving into politics, pop culture, and the personal, punctuated with her own musical flair.

“My performances are like a crazy roadtrip, where suddenly I might veer off the main highway and take some little backroad where you see something unexpected,” she tells Star Observer. “I want to take my audience on a journey that carries them away from the everyday and mundane.”

After making a name for herself in comedy throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, she began appearing in film and television, and became a regular on late night shows, fine-tuning her identity as a one-woman act.

It’s a testament to Bernhard’s innate talent as a performer that crowds have trusted her for decades to lead them wherever she chooses.

“There is something so rare about coming to see an artist decade after decade and watch them evolve, but as we do, so does our audience,” she says. “We go through ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys, so when we come back together, it’s an unspoken bond and recognition of our personal evolution.”

Bernhard has always been ahead of the times, daring the world to keep up with her and refusing to censor herself. She never made a secret of her queerness, and has been openly bisexual throughout her career — a unique feat in comedy at the time, but also an era where high-profile LGBTQIA+ women were still few and far between.

She made history on Rosanne in the 90s for portraying one of the first recurring bisexual characters on television, and was named in the inaugural 1994 OUT 100 list, alongside Elton John and Martina Navratilova.

Now 70, Bernhard is still refusing to compromise the fundamentals of her identity.

“In many ways, I feel more radical,” she said. “I don’t believe in much I see on social media, it’s a farce and an illusion. I stick to my sources and trust my instincts, to be kind, to listen, to forgive. These are radical actions now more than ever.”

It wasn’t just politics that Bernhard experimented with. Her style and aesthetic has always been memorable: always wearing bold outfits, and of course, her ever-incredible hair. She has always emanated confidence and self-assuredness through her fearless style, and it’s this take-no-shit attitude that’s made her so appealing to the fashion world over the years. She’s walked runways for Chanel and Comme Des Garçons, starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign, and much more.

“Obviously as you age and your body changes, you might not be wearing skirts up to your thighs anymore, but I think sexiness, confidence, evolves,” she tells Star.

“I might wear a lower heel but it can still be fabulous… a little rock and roll is always good for me.”

This tour will be Bernhard’s first appearance in Australia in more than a decade, and she says international tours like this, filled with good people and good art, help keep the creative fires burning:

“If you love life, continue to make new friendships, travel, delve into great art, you are always going to be inspired.”

Grab tickets for Sandyland in Sydney and Melbourne here.