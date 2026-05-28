LET’S GO GIRLS! Pornhub Launches ‘Pornhub Sapphic’ For Lesbian & Bi Women

The adult entertainment giant has launched a new platform called Pornhub Sapphic, aimed specifically at lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer women viewers — and it’s being marketed as content curated through the “female gaze”.

Which, if you’ve spent approximately 0.4 seconds on a hetero porn site, you’ll know is very different to the traditional ‘that man appears to be trying to murder that woman’ approach that has dominated porn for decades.

The new platform was created after Pornhub noticed women now make up 38 per cent of its global audience, while “lesbian” remains one of the site’s most-viewed categories among women users. We all knew the lesbians have been carrying the world for years now, so it’s no real surprise that the same is true of porn. Somebody give them their own tab!

The site is also reportedly inclusive of trans and non-binary creators and audiences, something that feels particularly notable right now, given the increasingly hostile political climate facing trans communities globally.

Pornhub Sapphic & the “female gaze”

Pornhub Sapphic will reportedly remove male-targeted advertising and instead focuses on WLW content, with creators and scenes intended to feel more authentic and representative of our actual experiences. Which would be nice! Because the sex I’ve had with women and non-binary folks has been… let’s just say ever-so-slightly different to the ‘lesbian’ videos that men have been watching on Pornhub Not-Sapphic.

And yes indeed, it’s super weird hearing the phrases “female gaze” and “Pornhub” in the same sentence – but the broader point is real: queer people have spent years talking about how mainstream porn feels aggressively catered to heterosexual male fantasies rather than actual queer intimacy, chemistry or pleasure.

It also taps into a much bigger shift happening online, where queer spaces — from dating apps to media platforms — are increasingly leaning into community-specific cultures instead of flattening everything into generic rainbow branding.

The gals and the theys want lore. They want vibes. They want yearning. MORE YEARNING. If Pornhub Sapphic gives me yearning, then I’m all in.

Pornhub Sapphic is live now… if you’re curious.