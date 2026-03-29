Kylie Minogue Set To Headline AFL Grand Final Performance

Kylie Minogue is set to make the AFL a little more GAyFL with news she is set to headline the grand final performance later this year.

While the news is yet to officially be announced insiders have set it is all but confirmed for an announcement this week.

And suddenly we’re all a little bit more interested in watching sport.

Kylie Minogue set for the AFL grand final

Kylie Minogue is set to bring the AFL grand final entertainment schedule back to featuring more home grown talent this year.

Minogue will mark the first Australian artist to headline the grand final in five years after a slew of international acts in recent years.

This includes the likes of Robbie Williams, Kiss, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg who courted plenty of controversy prior to his appearance in 2025.

2021 was the last time an Australian act took to the stage, with Eskimo Joe providing the entertainment in Perth along with local Baker Boy.

The years prior saw a string of huge names in Aussie entertainment take to the stage including Electric Fields, Sheppard, Paul Kelly, Tones & I and Jimmy Barnes before the organisation started shifting their focus to international acts to draw a bigger audience.

For 2026 Minogue will take to the stage at the MGC for an afternoon game, slated to kick off at 2:30pm.

“Our role is to deliver the best possible Grand Final experience – for the 100,000 fans at the MCG and the millions watching on broadcast – and together with our Grand Final broadcast partner, the Seven Network, we remain committed to making it the biggest and best sporting event in the country” said AFL boss Andrew Dillon when speaking about the choice of an afternoon game, as opposed to an evening.

“The season has started strongly, the footy has been exciting, crowds have been strong, and there is plenty to look forward to over the next month with Gather Round and Anzac Day ahead.”

2026 will mark the first time Kylie Minogue has ever performed at the AFL grand final, despite previous rumours that she was set to performer in 2023.

The 2026 AFL Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, September 26.