It’s Fantastic: There’s Officially A Kylie Minogue ‘Padam Padam’ Barbie Doll

Australia’s undisputed princess of pop has officially entered her plastic-fantastic era, with Barbie unveiling a brand-new Signature Collector Doll inspired by Kylie Minogue — and yes, it’s as fabulous as you’d expect.

Announced this week, the collectible release marks a major milestone, with Kylie becoming the first Australian artist honoured with a Barbie Signature Collector Doll in the brand’s Music Series — a move that feels tailor-made for a performer whose influence stretches across dancefloors, decades, and generations of queer fans.

Inspired by her now-iconic Padam Padam music video look, the doll arrives dressed head-to-toe in striking red — a nod to the confidence, glamour and unapologetic pop power that defined the Tension era.

Kylie worked closely with the Mattel design team to bring the miniature version of herself to life, ensuring every detail reflected the energy of one of her most celebrated modern reinventions.

“Seeing this doll come to life has been really special,” Kylie said. “The response to the one-of-a-kind Barbie Role Model was overwhelming, so I was excited to team up with Mattel again, and I can’t wait to see Kylie Barbie out in the wild!”

For queer fans who’ve long embraced Kylie as a cultural touchstone — from disco bangers to dazzling reinventions — seeing the Aussie icon memorialised in Barbie form just feels right. This is actually the second Kylie Barbie — the first honoured the singer in 2024 as a Barbie Role Model during the brand’s 65th anniversary.

With more than 80 million records sold, billions of streams, and an unmatched legacy that includes UK chart-topping albums across five consecutive decades, Kylie’s career has never shied away from evolution — something this new Barbie Music Series seems keen to celebrate.

“Connection has always been at the heart of everything I do, and sharing the joy and fun of the Tension era with people across the globe has been an incredible experience,” Kylie said. “From the spark of Padam Padam through to the Tension albums and world tour, this Barbie feels like a perfect snapshot of that time.”

The Barbie Signature Kylie Minogue Collector Doll is available now — if you feel so inclined as to put this tiny disco diva on their mantle.