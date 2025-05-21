Straight Kylie Minogue Fan Roasted For Telling Kylie Her Concert Was ‘Too Woke & Gay’

Even if you’ve never been to a Kylie Minogue concert you know it’s likely to be the gayest event of your life.

However one fan of the singer seemed completely oblivious to this information.

After attending her recent show in Glasgow he took to X (Twitter) to complain that the concert was “woke and all gay” and he received exactly the sort of responses you would expect.

Straight man roasted for Kylie Minogue complaint

It seems Scottish straight man Brian may not have been paying attention when he previously attended concerts by Australian darling Kylie Minogue.

In a post on X (Twitter) Brian revealed that he had seen Kylie five times in concert, however it seems it wasn’t until her May concert this year that Brian realised that Kylie has a lot of gay fans.

Glasgow you were a whole PARTY!!! Thank you for the amazing vibes 💖 pic.twitter.com/vMrnl2Vtn4 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 17, 2025

“Welcome to glasgow Kylie” he wrote in a response to a tweet by the Padam Padam singer.

“I have seen you 5 times in concert but never again as you have went woke and all gay,” he continued.

“I felt threatened standing in the crowds by the gay community that you attract so I won’t pay money to see you. Pity you went down that road in life but love you loads.”

Naturally people were somewhat astounded and amused by the tweet as they quickly piled onto Brian, sufficiently roasting him with hilarious responses and priceless memes.

“It took Brian five concerts and hundreds of pounds to realise Kylie Minogue’s target audience is not straight men” wrote one user.

“There we have it. Someone will have to work very hard for this not to be the stupidest thing, I will have the misfortune to read today” chimed in another.

Were your eyes closed during those previous concerts? pic.twitter.com/ENvINwge2j — Richard M 🇺🇦 (@Days_Are_Gone) May 16, 2025

“Those 4 concerts with beer swigging straight men all over the gaff must have gone under the radar. Kylie a gay icon?! I’m stunned” wrote another.

She’s literally a LGBTQ icon. Catch up Brian. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Aws9ZlSonU — Blue (@oncebluegreen) May 17, 2025



Brian has since deleted the tweet, but his legacy lives online by searching @brian12223753 on X (Twitter).

If you want to read all the responses they are worth it, but you better pack a lunch, you could be here all day.

Kylie’s international tour kicked off in February this year.

The tour continues with upcoming tour dates in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, Tallinn, Espoo, Stockholm, Odense, Paris, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Lyon, Bilbao, Seville, Lisbon, Bilbao, Seville, Lisbon, Athens and many more.