Kylie Minogue Hits UK Christmas Number One And Sets New Record

Kylie Minogue is celebrating several important milestones this Christmas, all thanks to her latest single, XMAS.

The pop princess has managed to knock Wham! out of the Christmas number one spot in the UK after they have held the top place for two years running.

On top of this achievement the Aussie pop star has set herself a new UK record.

Kylie Minogue hits the top spot

Kylie Minogue now officially holds the record in the UK as the only female artist to achieve the number one singles spot in four different decades.

It all began in 1988 for Minogue when I Should Be So Lucky hit the top of the UK charts.

Now thirty seven years later her latest single XMAS has taken out the top spot, helping her set the new record.

After debuting at number 16 last week XMAS rocketed up the charts this week to snag the number one spot.

She was closely followed by Wham! who took out number two with Last Christmas and the Christmas diva herself, Mariah Carey, who took out third place.

Kylie took to Instagram to celebrate and thank her fans.

“Oh Lovers … this one’s for you. I’m speechless …. We did it!! Christmas number 1!! Thank you thank you thank you” she wrote online.

However back home in Australia it was a different fate for the new song.

XMAS currently does not appear on the official ARIA top 50 singles list at all, however this may be owing to the unique release of the song which is available exclusively through Amazon Music, perhaps limiting access to users down under.

However the single comes off her latest album Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) which is an extended release of her 2015 album Kylie Christmas.

The updated release includes the original tracks as well as new songs which include Hot In December, This Time Of Year, Office Party and her newest single XMAS.

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) however has appeared in the official ARIA album charts, debuting at number four last week and this week dropping to number 33.