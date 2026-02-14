Eurovision Postpones 2026 Live Tour Over ‘Unforeseen Challenges’

Amid ongoing controversy and backlash against the competition, Eurovision organisers have announced the 2026 tour will not proceed.

This year was set to be the first-ever Eurovision live concert tour, taking place across ten countries.

However, now it seems the tour will not be going ahead as planned.

Eurovision live tour postpoined

The Eurovision live concert tour was set to kick off with a bang on June 15 at London’s O2 Arena, however the EBU revealed in a statement today that it would not be proceeding as planned.

“We regret to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour 2026” said Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We have encountered unforeseen challenges that despite the best efforts of our team, the producers, and promoters we have been unable to resolve.”

He went on to thank the fans who had already purchased tickets, promising refunds; however did not reveal future dates or plans for the tour.

“To the thousands of fans who bought tickets, thank you, we will ensure you will be refunded in full as soon as possible. We look forward to relaunching the Live Tour when we can ensure the world class experience that our fans expect.”

He did, however, confirm that the Eurovision Song Contest will continue for its 70th year in Vienna as promised this year.

“Our focus remains on delivering an incredible Eurovision Song Contest in May. The 70th anniversary shows will be celebrated with 35 amazing artists performing to record sell-out audiences in Vienna and hundreds of millions watching around the world.”

The news follows a string of problems for the competition in recent months that have seen boycotts from former winners over the decision to allow Israel to compete.

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands have all confirmed they will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for Vienna next May.

2024 Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo confirmed they will be returning their Grand Prix trophy to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to protest against Israel’s continued inclusion in the 2026 contest.

Following this 1994 Eurovision Song Contest winners, Ireland’s Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, became the second contestants to return a winner’s trophy because of Israel’s continued inclusion in the contest.

2014 winner Conchita Wurst also announced publicly on social media they would be “withdrawing from the Eurovision context” earlier this year, with former Australian competitor Montaigne also taking aim at the competition on social media.

“I believe that impartiality, regardless of what your organisation’s credo is, during a genocide is just not going to cut it. If Russia and Belarus are going to be banned from Eurovision, Israel should be as well for their actions” they wrote online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conchita Wurst (@conchitawurst)

The official 2026 competition will take place in Vienna, Austria, from 12-16 May, 2026.