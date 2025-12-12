Eurovision Winner Returns Trophy To Protest Israel’s Inclusion In Competition

2024 Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo will be returning their Grand Prix trophy to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to protest against Israel’s continued inclusion in the 2026 contest.

In a statement on their social media pages, the 26-year-old said that although they would always be grateful for everything the experience had given them, they felt as though the trophy “no longer belonged on [their] shelf.”

“Eurovision says it stands for unity, inclusion, and dignity for all. Those values made this contest meaningful to me,” they wrote.

“But Israel’s continued participation, during what the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry has concluded to be a genocide, shows a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions made by the EBU.

“This is not about individuals or artists. The contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is ‘non-political’. And when entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong. That’s why I’ve decided that I’m sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva.

“If the values we celebrate onstage aren’t lived offstage, then even the most beautiful songs lose their meaning,” they concluded. “I’m waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours.”

Australia encouraged to join boycott

The EBU has continued to allow Israel in the competition following the country’s human rights abuses in Palestine, despite protest throughout the 2024 and 2025 contests.

Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia announced last week that they would be boycotting next year’s contest after the EBU decided not to hold a vote on Israel’s participation, and were joined by Iceland on Wednesday.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched to the SBS building in Melbourne to demand the broadcaster join the boycott, with Australia’s 2020 Eurovision representative, Montaigne performing the song they sang in the competition, Technicolour.

“As queer people, we know what it means to fight for dignity, visibility, and safety,” they said in a statement.

“Those values mean nothing if we abandon Palestinians living under military terror- or First Nations people here who still face systemic justice. Our rights are tied together. I’m calling on SBS and all Australian artists to boycott Eurovision for as long as Israel is allowed to participate.”

SBS had until 10 December to withdraw from the competition without financial penalty.

“We respect the right for people to express their views peacefully and respectfully. SBS’s participation in and coverage of Eurovision will continue in 2026,” a spokesperson said.

“Eurovision was created to bring people and cultures together through music, a purpose that continues to guide the contest and has shaped SBS’s broadcast for more than 40 years.

“Our position remains that, as a public broadcaster, making a decision to be involved based on the inclusion or exclusion of any country would undermine SBS’s editorial independence and impartiality,” they added.

“SBS recognises and respects the deeply held views and concerns about the war in the Middle East and its impact, both locally among our audiences and internationally as reflected by other broadcasters. Our responsibility is to provide comprehensive, trusted and impartial coverage for Australians across our network, and we will continue to do so.”