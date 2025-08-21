Host City For Eurovision 2026 Announced

The host for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 has been announced, with the competition returning to the city for the third time.

Following this year’s win of openly queer artist JJ, who represented Austria with the song Wasted Love, next year’s competition will be taking place in Vienna.

It’ll be the city’s third time hosting the event, having hosted in 1967 and 2015, the latter following the iconic win from Conchita Wurst in 2014 with Rise Like A Phoenix.

The decision means Vienna is tied in fourth place for the number of times a city has hosted Eurovision, alongside Copenhagen, Malmö and Stockholm. Dublin, London and Luxembourg City currently hold the top three spots.

“After thorough examination and based on a unanimous jury assessment, ORF has concluded that Vienna’s bid is the most attractive not only in terms of infrastructure and logistics, but also economically,” said Roland Weissmann, the Director General of Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Vienna makes perfect host as “one of the most musical cities in the world”

Next year’s competition will run on Saturday 18 May at Austria’s largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle. The two live Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday 12 May and also Thursday 14 May.

“Vienna’s reputation as one of the most musical cities in the world, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it the perfect Host City for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest,” said Martin Green CBE, the Director of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“The city’s exceptional Stadthalle was a great venue for the 60th Contest in 2015 and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming delegations, artists and fans alike back there next May as the world’s largest live music event celebrates 70 glorious years of being United by Music.”

The city will have a budget of about €22.6 million ($41 million) to spend on Eurovision festivities, including on events related to the contest that are open to all and free of cost.

When Vienna last hosted in 2015, the city changed its programmed pedestrian traffic light displays from the usual gender-neutral single fugue to male and female same-sex couples holding hands. The move proved to be so popular that authorities decided to keep them for good.

The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, took to X to share his excitement.

“I am naturally delighted that Vienna has prevailed and will once again represent Austria next year. We will have a great May together. I am convinced of that.”