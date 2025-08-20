EXCLUSIVE: Spankie Jackzon Has Finally Revealed Who Bought Her Drag Race Sceptre For $10K

Spankie Jackzon has officially revealed that online comedy icon Christian Hull was the winning bidder for her Drag Race winners sceptre.

Hull has flown to New Zealand this week where he plans to collect his latest purchase in person from the Drag Race Down Under winner.

And he’s paid quite the price for the honour!

Christian Hull purchases a piece of Drag Race history

When Drag Race Down Under season two winner Spankie Jackzon announced she was selling the sceptre that came with her win it generated plenty of buzz online.

Spankie was hoping to attract plenty of attention towards the sale, with a goal of reaching $10,000 to help fund her latest arts project The Jackzon Effect, a sanctuary for performers to grow and develop together in Palmerston North.

At the time Christian Hull, known for his viral online content, expressed a lot of interest in the iconic item telling his fans he was keen to make the purchase.

“She is selling a giant sparkly sceptre and you know I love shiny expensive things” he posted online.

Not long afterwards Spankie announced the sceptre had sold, but was keeping details of the purchaser under wraps.

However just three weeks later Christian Hull started posting pictures of his latest trip overseas, heading for New Zealand, where he replied to a fan telling them he was going to “pick up this extravagant purchase.”

Speaking exclusively to The Star Observer Spankie Jackzon and Christian Hull confirmed he had indeed made the purchase, spending the whole $10,000 for his own piece of television history.

But for Christian it was more than buying something sparkly, he was drawn to helping fund The Jackzon Effect and seeing Spankie’s project come to life.

“I love the idea of a community space that is super accessible to those who need it” Christian said.

“The arts is so important in culture and everyday life. Having a space to be able to perform, play or host an event without huge fees is game changing for people. I think this will kick start many passion for people in the area and be a great community spot to nurture creativity” he continued.

“So when I heard why Spankie was selling her winning sceptre to fund the project I knew it was a purchase I needed to make.”

“I also like sparkly shiny things.”

So just what does Christian plan to do with this priceless and important part of Australian pop culture history?

“I plan on taking the sceptre along with me to functions and to the supermarket. I need to use it in my everyday life and show off just how magical it is.”

When making the decision to sell Spankie Jackzon wanted to see the purchase go to the right person and keep it as local as possible.

“When Christian messaged me, I instantly knew he was the right person for the sceptre. It stays Down Under, he understands its meaning, and I know he’ll treasure it” she said.

“Honestly, I probably would have accepted anything from Christian, but luckily for me, he never asked the price” she revealed.

Now with the sceptre sold and funds on the way The Jackson Effect is rolling ahead.

“Selling the sceptre has covered a few months’ rent and, more importantly, given me the breathing room to put my own hands into every part of The Jackzon Effect. It’s all me, painting, design, I dreamt it, I see it, and now I get to build it on my own terms. No strings, no conditions , it’s unconditional”

Spankie shared images of the inside of the studio which reveal a stunning mural painted by SuspectNPK, Phil Jones, featuring a stunning portrait of herself, of course!

“The first stage is done, and now I’m onto the studio. Watching it come to life honestly makes me cry” she said.

“Thanks to Christian, and to the hundreds of people who joined The Spank Bank, the next part of my journey is going to be huge. Am I delusional? Probably. Am I scared? Absolutely.”

“But there is something inside me that is driving me harder than ever before. New paths take balls and those I got!”

Anyone wishing to follow project can do so via the link here or follow The Jackzon Effect on Instagram.