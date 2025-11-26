Title & Release Date For RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ Film Have Been Ruvealed

The title for the hotly anticipated Drag Race movie has finally been revealed as Stop! That! Train!

Although her name looms large over the production, Mama Ru isn’t taking a lead in the flick, but will be playing President Judy Gagwell, a role Ru said he was excited to “sink my dentures into”.

The story sees best friends and train stewardesses, Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. However, when a catastrophic ‘Stormaganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the pair find themselves needing to join forces and save the day with the snobby first class attendants, played by Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Marcia Marcia Marcia. Latrice Royale and Monext X Change have also been cast, although their roles are still unknown.

Choo choo, bitch!

Directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray and Disenchanted fame, with Bleecker Street, Universal Pictures and World of Wonder working together behind the scenes, the action comedy will undoubtedly feature a number of cameos- I’m personally holding out hope for an edgy and controversial Santino Rice appearance.

The scheduled US release date is May 29, 2026, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that filming for the movie wrapped earlier this month.

“I’ve had the greatest time shooting Stop! That! Train! with some of the most hilarious and game people out there, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide next May,” Shankman said.

“I know I’ve needed to laugh now more than ever, and if you’re not howling during this one, I’m pretty sure you’re made of coal and possibly a descendant of the Grinch family!”

When the project was announced earlier this year, Shankman said taking the opportunity to direct was a no-brainer.

“I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race. When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”