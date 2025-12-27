Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Three Is Officially Confirmed

The Drag Race gods have given us an early present with news that the third instalment of Drag Race UK Vs The World is on the way.

While the rumour mill has long speculated that this season has already filmed and is waiting to drop, now it is official.

But who is going to be in the cast?

Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Three confirmed

Drag Race UK Vs The World has so far proven to be one of the most dynamic international all stars formats.

Season one feature iconic moments like the eliminations of Jimbo and Pangina, with Blu Hydrangea taking home the crown.

The second season featured an absolutely stellar cast and incredible top four, including La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Australia’s own Hannah Conda and Tia Kofi who took home the crown for the UK again.

Taking to social media this weekend World Of Wonder and the BBC confirmed in a short teaser that the third season is definitely on the way.

“An early present, from us to the world” they wrote.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK VS The World series 3, coming soon to iPlayer” the said adding a short video unwrapping the standard UK Vs The World logo.

No date was announced for the season, but just who will be competing?

An early present, from us to the world 🌍🎁 RuPaul’s Drag Race UK VS The World series 3, coming soon to iPlayer #DragRaceUK#DRUK #RuPaul #DragQueen pic.twitter.com/kURyAl5Jue — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 24, 2025

Early reports prior to filming indicated a mixed bag of potential returnees from around the world, even featuring one queen from Down Under.

Filming allegedly took place in January 2025, with many fans puzzled as to why the season had yet to even be announced.

With UK season seven having already aired and crowned their winner, many have been expecting news of UK Vs The World season three.

After nearly a year since filming wrapped fans are convinced they have finalised the cast list.

The cast allegedly features only one queen from the US franchise with Mariah Paris Balenciaga set to return for her fourth attempt at the crown.

Representing the UK this time Kate Butch, Sminty Drop and Zahirah Zapanta are allegedly returning.

Meanwhile Drag Race Sverige, Thailand, Canada, Philippines, Mexico and Germany are all sending just one queen.

However most interesting is the absence of a name from Down Under.

Early rumours indicated season three finalist Gabriella Labucci would be representing our franchise, however her name has since disappeared from the rumoured cast list.

The most recent rumoured cast list is below, but remember, this is only speculation at this point, the official cast has yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for a premiere date in the new year!

Fontana — Sweden — Drag Race Sverige, Season 1

Gawdland — Thailand — Drag Race Thailand, Season 3

Kate Butch — United Kingdom — Drag Race UK, Season 5

Mariah Paris Balenciaga — United States — RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 3; All Stars 5

Melinda Verga — Canada — Canada’s Drag Race, Season 4

Minty Fresh — Philippines — Drag Race Philippines, Season 1

Serena Morena — Mexico — Drag Race México, Season 1

Sminty Drop — United Kingdom — Drag Race UK, Season 4

The Only Naomy — Germany — Drag Race Germany, Season 1

Zahirah Zapanta — United Kingdom — Drag Race UK, Season 6