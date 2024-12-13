Drag Race UK vs The World Season Three Cast Rumours Are Running Wild

It seems like only five minutes ago we watched Tia Kofi take out her historic win on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Season Two.

With Global All Stars and Drag Race UK Season Six just finished and the end of Drag Race Down Under on the horizon and All Stars 10 in production, talk has turned back to the UK.

With filming rumoured to be occurring in January many names about who could be competing are starting to emerge.

Who will compete on UK Vs The World Season Three?

It wouldn’t be an All Stars season if there wasn’t speculation about the upcoming cast and it seems RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World is no exception.

Despite there being no official announcement that the season is even in production, talk started many weeks ago that producers had been making calls to prospective contestants.

Now it is alleged that filming is gearing up for January 2025, which means there will some queens getting ready to pack their bags.

While none of this information is confirmed and is all speculation at this point, there are some names that many in the know are claiming as very likely to compete in the 2025 season.

Who will represent the UK?

The UK always serve up a fierce team to compete as the host country for the show, having won the last two seasons, they would be looking to serve up some serious talent this time round.

Coming in fifth place in season two, A’Whora made an impact during her time and was widely loved by fans of the show, her name has appeared in several lists pointing towards her return.

Season one queen Sum Ting Wong only reached 7th place in her season, but a come back would be wild for this talented queen as she is tipped to compete.

Joining them is rumoured to be season five queen Cara Melle who placed 6th on her season.

Rounding out the UK speculation is Dakota Schiffer who placed 6th during the fourth season of Drag Race UK.

Third time lucky for the US queens?

The UK Vs The World stage certainly seems to be the place that US contestants go for their third (and sometimes fourth) shot at the crown.

Previous contestants have included Mo Heart, Scarlet Envy and Mayhem Miller, all returning for their third shot and of course, Jujubee who returned for her infamous fourth attempt at the win.

This time there are four different names currently circulating for their next attempt at the crown and all of them would be making their third attempt if the rumours are true.

Naysha Lopez of season 8 and All Stars season 8 was an early name being put forward as well as Mariah Paris Balenciaga who competed in season three and All Stars five.

However more recent casting rumours have indicated a different pair of US queens will be taking to the stage.

Jessica Wild originally appeared on season 2 before her stellar run on All Stars 8 which saw her knocked out in third place to eventual winner Jimbo. Jessica is the latest US queen rumoured to appear for her third chance, a queen that would be wildly celebrated by fans world wide.

Another queen who earned plenty of fans on her All Stars return was Trinity K Bonet.

After appearing in the widely popular season six she returned for All Stars six with renewed confidence, landing herself in fifth place, Trinity is another rumoured US queen that has many fans talking.

Any of these four would be a welcome addition to the season.

Could Drag Race Down Under get another shot?

While Down Under got left behind for season one we more than made up for it when our very own Hannah Conda took to the UK stage making it all the way to the final two and earning herself fans worldwide.

Now this year it looks like we could get another chance.

The most recent name being floated for a second chance is season three queen Gabriella Labucci.

This Down Under queen had an impressive run during her time on Drag Race Down Under making it all the way to second place beside eventual winner Isis Avis Loren.

A Gabriella Labucci second chance is exactly what we need to see and fans will be eating it up.

Who else has a shot at the crown?

Other queens currently rumoured to be taking to the UK stage represent a diverse mix of countries, moreso than other seasons.

Notably Canada is rumoured to only be only sending one queen this year, whilst after an incredible run for Le Grande Dame last season, France is noticeably absent this year.

The other names rumoured for casting are:

Horacio Potasio – Mexico Season Two – Runner Up

Miss Jade So – Phillipines Season Two – Third/Fourth

Antonina Nutshell – Sverige Season One – Fifth

Aurora Matrix – Canada Season Four – Runner Up

Clover Bish – Espania Season Three – Fifth

Sedergine – Holland Season One – Sixth

It could be many months before this season or the cast are even announced and confirmed, however if any of these rumours are to be believed we could be set for an absolutely stellar season of Drag Race UK Vs The World.