June 15, 2025
With Drag Race Philippines All Stars season of Slaysian Royale finished filming, World Of Wonder have started teasing their upcoming judging panel.

And this line up of gag worthy judges has got everyone excited for this world first season.

So who will be sitting at the judges table on Slaysian Royale?

Slaysian Royale guest judges set to stun

Since World Of Wonder announced the news of the Drag Race Philippines Slaysian Royale fans have been speculating about who would appear on the show.

As filming commenced recently many speculated about which contestants would be competing, with many rumours pointing to Drag Race Down Under season three queen Ivory Glaze as a competitor on the upcoming season.

While no cast last has officially been confirmed, the official World Of World social media pages have been lighting up with teasers of the upcoming contestants as fans try to guess who they are.

This week they have started dropping names of the guest judges hard and fast and fans are not unhappy about.

The first guest judge announced for the season is the incredible Jimbo, who has competed in Canada’s Drag Race, UK Vs The World and US All Stars, where she finally took home the crown.

Following the announcement of Jimbo they confirmed that UK Vs The World season two finalist Marina Summers will also be joining the upcoming season.

Precious Paula Nicole, winner of Drag Race Philippines Season One will also be lending her experience to the panel.

Drag Race Thailand host and UK Vs The World Alumni Pangina Heals will also make an appearance on the judging panel.

Resident Drag Race Philippines judge Kalad Karen also makes her return to the program.

World Of World have not confirmed if any of the other guest judges will fill a permanent role on the panel as yet.

Following the news of the passing of Jiggly Caliente earlier this year it is unclear what the permanent judging panel will look like for this season,

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is set to air later this year, a date has yet to be announced. 

