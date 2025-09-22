JoJo Siwa Speaks Out Against The Erasure Of Her Sexuality

Celebrity Entertainment
Lydia Jupp
September 22, 2025
Image: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa has spoken out about her sexuality, reminding the world that being in a relationship with a man doesn’t negate her queerness.

The Dance Moms star spoke to the Smith Sisters Live about her frustration at the erasure of her sexuality, saying, “just because I’m in a hetero relationship, does not mean I’m straight.”

“And okay, just say all of a sudden I said ‘yeah, I’m straight’. Awesome,” she added.

“I’m not straight. I mean, I’m in love with a man… But my past doesn’t get to be discredited though because of that.”

Prior to meeting and dating current partner, Love Island star Chris Hughes, on Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this year, Siwa had identified as a lesbian, and was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.

However, her time in the house and her close friendship with Hughes had her questioning her identity, telling a fellow queer housemate, “I think being here I’ve realised: ‘oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”

“I’m switching letters! Fuck the ‘L,’ I’m going to the ‘Q’!”

Within days of leaving the house she broke up with Ebbs, with Siwa copping criticism after some claimed her behaviour on the show with Hughes amounted to “emotional cheating”.

Shortly afterwards, Siwa and Hughes went public with their relationship.

Siwa continues to speak honestly about her sexuality

Siwa’s comments come during Bisexual Awareness Week, and just before Bi+ Visibility Day (September 23).

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the erasure of her sexuality. Earlier this year, Siwa told Daily Mail publication, YOU Mag, of the pressure she felt when coming out.

“When I came out at 17, I said, ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender]” she said.

“But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said, ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure.

“In a weird way, I think [the pressure] came a little bit from inside the community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.”

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”

