JoJo Siwa Says She’s “Not A Lesbian”

JoJo Siwa has said that her time in the Big Brother House has made her realise she’s not a lesbian.

The former child star was speaking to fellow housemate, Drag Race UK‘s Danny Beard, about her recent sexuality shift on Wednesday’s episode.

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” she said.

“I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”

“I’m switching letters! Fuck the ‘L,’ I’m going to the ‘Q’!”

Siwa, who came out as gay in 2021, may not be aware that her announcement has come in the middle of Lesbian Visibility Week.

The 21 year old has had a tumultuous relationship with lesbianism, and said in 2022 that she didn’t like the word.

“It’s just like lesbian, it’s just like a lot.”

In a follow up video posted to TikTok, Siwa clarified that it just wasn’t her preferred term to use for herself.

“I don’t hate the word lesbian,” she said. “I just – whenever somebody talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I’m gay. It’s not the word that flows off the tongue for me if that makes sense.”

Homophobic and sexist threat lobbied at Siwa

Siwa has been making headlines regularly since entering the Big Brother House earlier in the month.

Actor Mickey Rourke came under fire after asking Siwa about her sexuality, saying that if he stayed in the hour for longer than four days, she “wouldn’t be gay”.

“I’ll tie you up” he continued.

“I promise you that won’t happen” Siwa responded. “I dare you to try, you’ll be the one tied up.”

Rouke was eliminated from the house soon after, accused of perpetuating misogynistic attitudes and sexual violence.

Siwa’s current partner, Australian content creator Kath Ebbs, said watching the interaction made her feel “sick to [her] stomach”.

“If men can’t root you they see no use for you,” Ebbs said in a video posted to Instagram. “If the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually, then he’s like ‘oh I’m going to bully you, ‘you’re not going to play into my creepy jokes ok? Then I’m going to bully you’.”