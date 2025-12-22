The 2025 Wrap Up: A Fond Farewell To These Phenomenal LGBTQ+ TV Shows

As 2025 draws to a close, so are some of our favourite LGBTQIA+ TV shows.

While some have been cancelled, some have laid to rest peacefully and others were only set for a short run, we are saying goodbye to some iconic queer shows this year.

Here’s hoping they might get a reboot in the future!

LGBTQ+ television we’re saying heartbroken farewells to

Boots

Straight out of the gates this gay military drama caught plenty of attention, interestingly enough even attention from the Pentagon.

Based on the book, The Pink Marine, this powerful drama focusses on the life of gay recruits in the US marines in the 1990’s.

Dark, powerful and moving, Boots was brilliantly produced and draw critical acclaim globally, however it wasn’t to be.

After just one season Netflix announced that Boots will not be returning for a second season, leaving many wondering if the rumblings of the Pentagon played any part in its fate.

Boots is available to stream on Netflix in Australia.

Mid-Century Modern

This cute queer sitcom about a group of middle aged gay men moving in with each other had everything to love about it.

With many likening it to a gay version of the Golden Girls Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham delivered both hilarious and touching performances.

It was refreshingly to see a queer sitcom being produced and distributed in the mainstream with many critics praising the show.

However it was shortlived with Hulu not renewing the show for a second season, despite it jumping to the top of the charts when it debuted.

Mid-Century Modern ran for ten episodes, you can stream it in Australian on Disney Plus.

Invisible Boys

Invisible Boys was arguably the breakaway hit of the year for LGBTQIA+ audiences in Australia.

This powerful drama following the life of four young gay men in the rural town of Geraldton in Western Australia packed a punch and was beautifully executed.

From the get go it rocketed to the top of the charts on Stan in Australia, drawing wide praise, even scoring two AACTA nominations.

Unfortunately it seems the mini-series is not set for a second season with Nicholas Verso, director of the television adaptation stating that the show won’t be coming back for a second season.

Holden Sheppard, author of the original book also stated that the television series of Invisible Boys is “is now complete.”

Sheppard however has completed a sequel novel, Yeah The Boys, due for release in 2026, leaving the door open for audiences to see the future of the boys from Geraldton.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Ultimatum: Queer Love was another casualty this year, with the reality show getting the axe after just two seasons.

Created as a spinoff to the heterosexual version of the show queer couples who have reached a relationship ultimatum join the show for a very unique social experiment.

The couples split up, date other contestants on the show and trial a new relationship for three weeks to see if things can change.

The cancellation of the queer reality show drew the ire of many as the heterosexual version of the show remains, whilst the queer version has been laid to rest.

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows is a very unique queer comedy that has found a strong fanbase that has seen it continue for six seasons so far.

This mockumentary follows the lives of a group of vampires as they struggle with the mundane aspects of life, relationships and other supernatural beings.

While the show features a primary gay character in Guillermo de la Cruz however many of the characters are canonically queer or pansexual.

Despite this epic comedy wrapping up at the very end of 2024, we’re going to give them our official farewell with our 2025 wrap up.