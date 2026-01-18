Nath Valvo Enters The Jungle On I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Gay Aussie comedian Nath Valvo has officially entered the jungle for the latest season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Valvo was one of ten contestants to enter the jungle in the 2026 cast announced on Sunday night.

Could he be the next queer winner of the hit reality TV show?

Nath Valvo drops into the jungle

Every year the cast of I‘m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is much hyped as Aussies speculate who will be arriving in the South African jungle.

The series, hosted by Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, drops a series of clues in the lead up to the show that always keeps everyone guessing.

This year there wasn’t much to direct fans to Nath Valvo this year with the main clue pointing towards him as the contestant set to “have the jungle in stitches” which left the door wide open for any number of comedians.

But on Sunday night Valvo was confirmed as a contestant on the hit show.

“I’m going camping you guys!!! Yes, this is real. Yes, I asked about sunscreen. How many days do we think I’ll last outdoors?! The adventure begins. BE KIND, PLEASE” he wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nath Valvo (@nathvalvo)

Nath Valvo follows a string of queer contestants who have appeared in the celebrity jungle.

These include Joel Creasey, Anthony Callea, Max Balegde, Geraldine Hickey, Stephen K. Amos, Nathan Henry, Khanh Ong, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Jack Vidgen, Carson Kressley, Perez Hilton, Mel Buttle, David Subritzky and Maria Thattil.

They are joined by queer winners that include Casey Donovan, winner of season three in 2017 and Richard Reid who won the fifth season in 2019.

However things may be a little different for Valvo this year.

Unlike previous seasons it has been revealed that the 2026 season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has already been filmed in South Africa.

This means that the public will not have control of the voting system until the finale of the season airs.

Producers have filmed three alternate endings of the program, with only the crowning of the winner selected by the public set to air in just a few weeks.

The show has not filmed in this format since the Covid pandemic in 2020 when the show was pre-recorded in Australia, with former Bachelor contestant Abbie Chatfield walking away with the crown.

The other contestants joining Valvo in the jungle so far include Concetta Caristo, Gary Sweet, Deni Hines, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Mia Fevola, Barry Williams, Dyson Heppell, Rachel Hunter and Luke Bateman.

Two more celebrities are still set to join them this week.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs every week on channel 10 an 10 Play.