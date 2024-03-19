Mel Buttle Marries Her Partner In Private Gold Coast Ceremony

Comedian Mel Buttle has opened up with a rare announcement about her private life.

The Queensland comedian took to instagram to announce she had married her partner over the weekend.

Of course making the announcement in true Mel Buttle style.

“I married my partner instead”

“In light of Hayley Raso not replying to my numerous DM’s, I married my partner instead” reads the caption one the latest instagram post by Mel Buttle.

Opting for a light hearted take on a traditional announcement the comedian shared the happy news with her followers.

The short post contains a series of images, tagging several Queensland businesses.

It appears the pair married in a quiet ceremony at the Scenic Rim Farm Shop in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Whist there are no images of Buttle’s bride, she did share a lovely photo of herself in her wedding dress.

Mel Buttle has always kept personal life very private, so much so her wikipedia page simply reads “Mel Buttle is a lesbian” under her personal life.

Little is known about her wife except that the two share a happy life and the pair became parents together in the last two years.

Mel Buttle on tour in 2024

News of her wedding comes amid the comedians 2024 national tour.

The tour will see her take her latest show “Not Here To Put Socks On Centipedes” around the country.

HOTA on the Gold Coast will be the first stop on her tour as she kicks off this Saturday evening.

Later in the year she will take on the Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Comedy Festivals in May.

The tour follows a long and successful career in in Australia for Mel Buttle.

Since winning the Best New Comer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2010 Mel has continued to shine as a comedian and entertainer with a growing fanbase.

She has gone on to tour Australia countless times and extended her career to hosting The Great Australian Bake Off, appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and countless other television programs.

Mel has been a regular on The Project and a contestant on the 2024 series of Taskmaster.

She has worked on countless programs and worked as a weekly columnist in Queensland.

In 2024 she joined Courtney Act, Mon Schafter, G Flip, Remy Hii, Louis Hanson, Jeremy Fernandez for the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardis broadcast in Sydney.