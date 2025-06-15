Katy Perry Shouts Drinks At Surprise Gay Club Appearance In Melbourne

Katy Perry has made a surprise appearance at a Melbourne gay club overnight.

Fans were shocked when the singer appeared at the Melbourne club, Poof Doof after her Rod Laver show on Saturday night

They were even more shocked when she made the announcement she was shouting drinks for everyone.

Katy Perry appears at Poof Doof in Melbourne

After her performance at the Rod Laver arena on Saturday night it seems Katy Perry wasn’t ready for the party to finish.

The iconic singer instead headed out in Melbourne with a special message for her fans at Melbourne gay club Poof Doof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by katy.perrypictures (@katy.perrypictures)

Appearing on stage to a cheering crowd Katy Perry told the crowd “You guys raised me and I thank you and I love you, you are my chosen family” as they cheered in response.

But she also had a little surprise in store for them as well.

“And because you are my chosen family a mother must provide for her children” she continued.

“So as the provider I would like to open the bar for one hour, the drinks are on me baby” she said to a thunderous response from the crowd.

“Have a great night, I love you so much! The bar is open!” She said as she handed over the microphone and walked off stage to her hit song Firework playing in the background.

Katy Perry is currently in Australia for her national Lifetimes tour in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Her recent appearance in Sydney made headlines after a fan managed to make their way on stage whilst she was in the middle of singing.

The over excited fan was swiftly removed by security, but not before they had a chance to do a little dance for the crowd on stage.